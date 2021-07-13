WATCH: Addison Rae greets Donald Trump in midst of UFC: viral video splits Twitter





A video of TikToker Addison Rae approaching Donald Trump and greeting him in the middle of a UFC event has created an internet storm. While some are busy reacting to the rare observation of the two personalities, others question his political views.

The social media influencer was dragged down for her alleged voter registration last year, after a TikToker claimed she voted for the Republican in 2014, 2016 and 2018. However, she did. dismissed as a rumor and clarified to her fans that she had never registered to vote.

She even received an apology from TikToker who posted the original video.

ALSO READ: Addison Rae’s College Video Gets a Backlash! TikToker seems delighted to have met the former president

The viral video shows Addison walking up to Trump and slapping him on the shoulder, all of which was recorded on camera.

When the old POTUS turns around, she reaches out and introduces herself by saying, I’m Addison. I must say hello. Hi. Nice to meet you. While she’s busy meeting Trump, her friends in the back row can be heard saying in front of the camera, Addison Raes revealed.

Although meeting Trump appeared to be a big deal for Addison, she herself has not commented on her meeting with the former president. Maybe social media users should wait for her to respond before drawing any conclusions.

Addison first voted in 2020

When Addison was accused of supporting Republicans, she applauded enemies for spreading rumors and even revealed she was going to vote for the first time in 2019.

The 20 year old said: This is not true hahahaha. First, I’m from Louisiana, second, I’m not even registered to vote and never did it for the first time with someone important and I am so happy to do so. It’s wrong.

Meanwhile, addressing the hatred she had built up over the voting rumors that she then tweeted, growing up our parents always said not to believe everything you see on the internet, but everyone trusts everything he reads here. Remember, you only know the surface of most people. spending time belittling others with false information.

Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN / AFP via Getty Images Social media users discuss TikToker meeting with Donald Trump

Given the huge fan following Addison, it was understood that his fans would come to his defense. While those who support her have noted that she shouldn’t be called a Republican just to salute the former president. And others are just bewildered to see his excitement in Trump’s presence.

A tweet, addison rae introducing himself to donald trump at ufc 264 was not on anyone’s bingo card

addison rae showing up to donald trump at ufc 264 wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card

Lucas Campbell (@luccampbell) July 13, 2021

Another added, so Addison Rae just HAD to say hello to Trump? But he’s not a partisan ok

So Addison Rae just HAD to say hello to Trump? But he’s not a partisan ok

Hoekage (@ LuceroCorts5) July 13, 2021

A shared, Addison Rae introducing herself to Trump is something that never crossed my mind, but damn it, I love it. They both look so sweet.

Addison Rae introducing herself to Trump is something that never crossed my mind, but damn it, I love it.

They both look so sweet.

Republican Barb (@ Barbz4Trump) July 13, 2021

And another tweeted, Addison Rae really went to win IN THE MIDDLE OF A FIGHT, it’s like talking during a movie

Addison Rae really went to win IN THE MIDDLE OF A FIGHT, it’s like talking during a movie

Guanna (@itsguanna) July 13, 2021 The Comey Rule | Official trailer # 2 | SHOW TIME

In other news, Twitter erupts as Amazon goes down, links it to Jeff Bezos’ space adventure

