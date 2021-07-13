Synergy between crucial elements in the midst of global competition: President





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) drew attention to the critical nature of the synergy between various elements of the country, in particular between the Indonesian army (TNI) and the personnel of the national police (Polri), in a context of increasingly fierce global competition. Jokowi made the statement to TNI and Polri graduates who had previously completed training at TNI Academy and Police Academy at the Prasetya Perwira Swearing-In Ceremony (PRASPA) held on Tuesday in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. “In an increasingly fierce global competition, the central strengths of the nation are unity and integrity. It is impossible for us to win the global competition if there is no strong synergy in the country.” , noted the Head of State. The swearing-in ceremony of Prasetya Perwira by TNI and Polri officers in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace was held in accordance with strict health protocols. Each of the best graduates of all dimensions of TNI and Polri participated in the inauguration ceremony at the Merdeka Palace. The ceremony was also attended by virtually appointed officers from the Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Police Academy. President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia’s social and cultural diversity should be a source of strength and inspiration for the nation. All parts of the nation must unite to build a strong and robust Indonesia and be able to compete in global competition. “Therefore, I advise government organizations to synergize and support each other. TNI and Polri as well as other components of the nation must synergize for the good and progress of the nation,” said he declared. Jokowi reminded the ranks of TNI and Polri to work hand in hand to complete increasingly difficult tasks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The TNI and Polri are the main state tools for maintaining the defense and security of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. Therefore, TNI and Polri must continue to create synergies, coordinate and work together for the good of the nation, ”he said. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the head of state called for strengthening the concern and mutual cooperation of all elements of the nation. This difficult period of crisis must also lead us all to improve the way of working and accelerate the development of technology and industry in the country. “I advise brothers and sisters to participate in the fight against this crisis and learn from this crisis to participate in strengthening unity based on the five principles of Pancasila,” said President Jokowi. During the ceremony, Jokowi was also accompanied by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Indonesian National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and other relevant officials. Related News: Vice President Highlights Critical Role of Senior Human Resources

