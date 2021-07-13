Prime Minister Imran pays tribute to Kashmiris for their fight against unlimited tyranny





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Kashmiris on Tuesday on Kashmir Martyrs Day for their struggle against the tyranny of the illegal Indian occupation.

In a tweet, Khan called the 22 Kashmiris who were martyred 89 years ago during a protest against the autocratic rule of a Hindu Maharaja in the predominantly Muslim state as “ancestors of today’s Kashmiri resistance. ‘hui’.

The Prime Minister wrote in this regard: “We stand alongside the Kashmiris on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and pay homage to 22 Shuhada of July 13, 1931, martyred when the soldiers of the Dogra Maharaja fired on demonstrators. peaceful.

We stand alongside the Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs Day and pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of July 13, 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja's soldiers fired on peaceful protesters. The Kashmiri struggle against tyranny and illegal Indian occupation is rooted in a history of resistance and sacrifice.

The tweet further stated that “the struggle of the Kashmiris against tyranny and illegal Indian occupation is rooted in a history of resistance and sacrifice.”

In another tweet in the series, PM mentioned that Kashmir Martyrs Day is reminiscent of the highest price paid for freedom by brave Kashmiris.

This spirit of indomitable resistance remains alive as the men and women of Kashmir continue to fight against the illegal Indian occupation. Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle and will not compromise until they have secured their right to self-determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions.

“This spirit of indomitable resistance remains alive as the men and women of Kashmir continue to fight against the illegal Indian occupation. Pakistan stands by the side of the Kashmiris in their just struggle and will not make any compromise until they have obtained their right to self-determination guaranteed by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council ”, he said. added.

It was July 13, 1931, when tens of hundreds of Kashmiris gathered outside the premises of Srinagar central prison where Abdul Qadeer, a resident of British India, was on trial for sedition, for inciting the Kashmiris against Sovereign Dogra at a rally in Khanqah-i-Muallah on June 21 of the same year.

Remembering Kashmir Martyrs Day, July 13, 1931. A THREAD On July 13, 1931, thousands of Kashmiris flocked to Srinagar Central Prison to attend the trial of Abdul Qadeer. As the time for the obligatory jumma prayer approached, a Kashmir rose to pronounce the adhan. #Cashmere

– kashmiriHistorypics (@KashHistorypics) July 12, 2021

At the time of Zuhr’s prayer, one of the boys stood up to call for prayer and was shot dead by the armed forces. He was replaced by another member who suffered the same fate. In all, 22 men stood up to complete the call to prayer, and all died in no time.

