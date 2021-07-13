Trump seduces Republicans as chaos swirls in the party





Washington – Thousands of American conservatives gathered this weekend in Texas to hear Donald Trump and his allies push the lie of election fraud, as the Republican Party increasingly galvanizes around its pugnacious leader ahead of the mid – terms of office for next year.

Some allies of the former president who remains the influential example of the party, fueling speculation about its political ambitions for 2024, promote chaos and obstruction as a strategy.

Others go so far as to demand the ouster of their fellow Republican politicians who, despite their ultraconservative good faith, do not sufficiently promote the lie that the Democrats stole the November election.

The three-day rally of the Conservative Political Action Conference, its second in 2021, kicked off at a Dallas hotel on Friday with heavy criticism of President Joe Biden’s first six months in office.

Speakers also spent much of CPAC obsessing over claims the election was red meat stolen from a base far too eager to lap it up.

“We were doing so well until the rigged election happened,” Trump said, singing “Four more years!” echoed in the auditorium.

How steadfastly loyal are the Republicans at CPAC to Trump? Of the 27 U.S. lawmakers who spoke, 24 voted against certification of the election results that confirmed Joe Biden as the winner.

Electoral integrity has perhaps become the main political struggle, with Republicans introducing hundreds of bills in several states that Democrats warn to restrict access to the ballot box, mainly for minority voters.

There are more signs of political stubbornness as Republicans attack Democrats ahead of next year’s breakthrough midterms.

The top Republican in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, is considering how to derail, or at least downplay, the Democratic-led select committee that will investigate the deadly January 6 insurgency, when a crowd pro -Trump stormed the United States Capitol.

McCarthy has also refused to subdue its more extreme members.

Among them, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who accused Biden and senior pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci of deploying “needle Nazis” to her Colorado district to increase vaccination rates.

“Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchie,” Boebert told Steam to CPAC, where crowds applauded the news that vaccination rates have declined. “You leave us alone.”

Another House Republican, Paul Gosar, has come under scrutiny for his association with Nick Fuentes, leader of a white nationalist group that hailed the January 6 riot and denied the Holocaust.

The political uproar comes as more Republicans, especially in the House, make it clear that they are not interested in the party being a serious legislative force or even a mainstream political opposition.

A leaked video recently circulating in U.S. media shows Congressman Chip Roy advocating chaos in an all-out attempt to overthrow Biden’s presidency and help Republicans win back Congress next year.

“Eighteen more months of chaos and inability to get things done is what we want,” Roy told activists in the video.

Trump and other CPAC speakers presented a litany of party grievances: illegal immigration, attacks on American heritage, increased crime, overtaking big tech, and critical race theory.

“You probably wouldn’t be here if you didn’t have a few grievances against the government, would you?” Congressman Jim Banks, who chairs the conservative Republican study committee, told the crowd.

CPAC has traditionally been a gathering for rising Republican stars, but it has shifted to the right since the rise of Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.

Most of the other potential 2024 hopefuls were absent from the conference, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN envoy Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Yet one message resonated above the others: “Whether President Trump turns up in 24 or not, Republicans must stick to the ‘America First’ agenda,” the member said. Greg Steube Congress at CPAC.

This angered House Republican Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Trump in January for inciting the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

“You have to either be a zombie for the MAGA belief system… or stand up and tell your constituents the truth,” he told NBC.

Kinzinger’s remains an uphill battle. On Sunday, CPAC released its 2024 presidential poll, a poll that Trump says could be tainted if he didn’t like the results.

“If it’s bad, I say it’s wrong,” he said to cheers. “If it’s good, I say this is the most accurate poll, maybe ever.”

Trump won the ballot in a landslide, with 70% support.

