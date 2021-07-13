Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to ask citizens to include topics in his podcast Mann ki baat, that would interest them.
What subjects are you interested in? Would you like them to be featured in this month #MannKiBaat? Share them on the NaMo or MyGov app. You can also record a message by dialing 1-800-11-7800. https://t.co/h0HrMY7aKy
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021
What the PM asked for, he received. In fact, people have come together to talk to him about all the things they would like to hear about.
Rise in oil prices, rise in edible oil prices, rise in gas cylinder prices, rise in unemployment. These are all small and irrelevant topics, so we choose how the Modi government gave free vaccines to everyone it was already supposed to give.
Jitesh (@ JRism9) July 13, 2021
Sir,
Have the courage to talk about unemployment, poverty, how you are going to work on per capita income, why the exams are not happening on time.
Talk about the opening of schools.
We don’t want to know about your accomplishments.
GS simplified (@GsSimplified) July 13, 2021
You always share your #MannKiBaatwith the public which is commendable. But at the time of this epidemic, there is no one to listen to and understand the #MannKiBaat? public. This is the great irony of current politics. The biggest base of politics is the people. https://t.co/s8BdPtCh1E
Dhaneshwar (@dhaneshwarjha) July 13, 2021
@ BJP4India members like me don’t care about your Mann Ki Baat because you’re just talking. You do not work. Inflation is rising so fast. There is no control over it. You see only your advantage and you are suffocating the poor and the middle classes by putting their foot in their necks. https://t.co/Z4Z3nRHvqq
Dr Surjeet Singh MS (@ DrSurje23154814) July 13, 2021
I would love to hear about “How to get away with 0 responsibility for 7 years in a row” … What we want to hear would be better in a press conference! https://t.co/DV7eRRuUkt
Suhel Khan (@suhelsuhel) July 13, 2021
Rising fuel prices
Covid deaths
How well prepared for the 3rd wave?
Relief for families affected by Covid?
Is the central view more concerned than the life of humans? https://t.co/1tHIEDBYdo
Shama Anjum INC (@ShamaAnjumak) July 13, 2021
1. Retail inflation
2. Unemployment
3. Vaccine shortages
4. Dilapidated health infrastructure
5. Increase in hate crimes
But you wouldn’t talk about any of those topics, would you? You prefer to talk about toys and video games. https://t.co/TxRdF1sHXy
Order (@MandoMunda) July 13, 2021
Why is India’s GDP declining and why is crime increasing day by day, in particular? One more question: Why are terrorists only active during elections? https://t.co/A2dY92mOdN
Dr. Prem Pal Singh Dagur () (@DagurPrempal) July 13, 2021
Looks like the next video on YouTube will have comments turned off as well. LMAO!