Philadelphia sees $ 40 million in possible costs of Trump ally’s election probe





Angel Rivera, a 20-year-old bartender, holds a Black Voters Matter sign during a rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building to protest attempts to stop the counting of ballots cast in the state for the presidential election of 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. On November 4, 2020. REUTERS / Nathan Layne / File photo

July 12 (Reuters) – Philadelphia could face $ 40 million in costs to replace voting machines if it were forced to comply with a “forensic investigation” into the 2020 election launched by a lawmaker in the Republican state and ally of former President Donald Trump, a city commissioner told Reuters.

The estimate by City of Philadelphia Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican, highlights the potential burden on taxpayers of State Senator Doug Mastriano’s attempt to gain access to election materials from Philadelphia and the rest of the world. least two more counties for inspections, similar to the costs resulting from the controversial audit conducted by Republicans of the vote in Arizona.

After Mastriano announced its investigation last week, the Pennsylvania State Department issued a directive to the state’s 67 counties, warning that it would withdraw certification from any equipment turned over to third parties as the chain of custody would be broken. Read more

Democratic President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by about 81,000 votes, four years after Trump’s victory there helped propel the Republican to the presidency. Republicans in Pennsylvania and other swing states won by Biden continued audits of the November election, repeating Trump’s baseless claims that widespread fraud cost him a second term in the White House.

Schmidt, who has repeatedly defended the integrity of the vote count in a heavily Democratic Philadelphia, said Mastriano’s demand for a wide range of equipment could force the city to replace some $ 30 million in voting machines. and an additional $ 10 million in central programming and tabulation equipment.

“We just received all of our new voting equipment in 2019, so replacing it would be very expensive for taxpayers,” Schmidt said on Monday.

His estimate is higher than that of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who said the Mastriano investigation could cost the three targeted counties $ 30 million – Philadelphia, York and Tioga.

Mastriano, who raised his profile among Tory voters in part by touting allegations of Trump’s election theft, did not respond to a request for comment on the cost estimate for Philadelphia.

He said in a statement on Monday that the secretary of state did not have the legal authority to remove electoral machines after third party access or to force counties to pay for new equipment.

Mastriano has given the three counties until July 31 to respond and is threatening to issue subpoenas through the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which he chairs and which is predominantly Republican. In addition to 2020, he also wants to investigate the municipal elections last May.

Jay Costa, the Pennsylvania Senate Minority Leader, said Democrats would likely take legal action to try to stop the subpoenas. “There could be a significant amount of state and local dollars spent on this unnecessary auditing sham.”

Pennsylvania has previously conducted a so-called risk mitigation audit of the 2020 election involving statistical sampling of ballots. The counties also verified a sample of their votes in accordance with the law. Neither of these efforts resulted in widespread fraud.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/philadelphia-sees-40-mln-possible-costs-trump-allys-election-probe-2021-07-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos