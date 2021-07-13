< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> York blood cancer patient David Lauder: Boris Johnson risks the lives of immunocompromised people like me

It’s a clear sunny morning and I’m out for another practice run. I come to a narrow point in the road and in front of me I can see three people walking side by side, blocking the path in front of me. None wears a mask. I have three options: turn around, run straight for them, hoping they will disperse, or find a place to take cover.

Fortunately, I see a hole in a hedge just ahead, so I decide on option three: I stop and jump through the opening onto a nearby field. As someone living with blood cancer and currently receiving treatment, keeping a safe distance isn’t just about social distancing, it’s about life and death. By the way, people give me a strange look. I doubt it even occurs to them that more than two million people in this country are classified as clinically extremely vulnerable.

When Boris Johnston announced that all Covid restrictions would be lifted on July 19, I doubt it even occurred to him either. He never once mentioned the 500,000 immunocompromised people in Britain, 230,000 of whom are living with blood cancer. Unfortunately, I was not surprised.

Since the Covid briefings began, people with blood cancer have rarely, if ever, been mentioned.

Throughout the Covid crisis, the government has sent mixed messages, backtracked, and created confusion about what people should do to protect themselves and others.

Recently, speaking on the Lorraine Show, Nicola Mendelsohn, the vice president of Facebook who also lives with blood cancer, called us the forgotten victims of the Covid. We, more than most, want the government to take the lead in ensuring the safety of people and gradually lifting restrictions, but only when it is safe. By putting the responsibility on individuals, it makes it harder in the long run for all of us to get our lives back in hand. Worse yet, it has put the lives of thousands of clinically extremely vulnerable people at risk. We must address and counteract the ill effects of Mondays

message by addressing the following:

People with blood cancer and vaccines: The vaccine rollout was one of the few successes and I was happy to receive my second vaccination. However, after a test I learned that I did not have antibodies against Covid. Early evidence showed that vaccines aren’t as effective for people with compromised immune systems, but many don’t know that. Making sure they are vaccinated remains vital, but the lack of clear communication has put their lives needlessly in danger. For this reason, we urgently need the government and the NHS to write to all people with compromised immunity to

Inform them so that they understand their level of risk.

Wearing a mask: By giving people a blank check to stop wearing masks, Boris Johnson has failed in his duty to protect vulnerable people. One simple thing anyone can do to protect people with blood cancer is to continue to wear a mask and keep your distance from people you don’t know because there is no way to find out if the person next to you has a weakened immune system. We urgently need the government to communicate the need to protect people with blood cancer by wearing a mask.

Financial aid: Many people with blood cancer continue to protect themselves, and we desperately want life to get back to normal as quickly as possible. However, removing the restrictions will mean many will be forced to return to workplaces that are not safe for Covid. Therefore, while the infection rate is high, we need the government to financially support people with blood cancer who cannot work from home, especially those who work in busy workplaces. .

I am in favor of a return to normal life as quickly as possible, but it must be based on a gradual and cautious removal of evidence-based restrictions, a policy which appears to have been abandoned.

As a supporter of Blood Cancer UK a normal life for me will help me raise much needed funds by running at Leeds 10K (with NHS staff at the hospital where I am being treated, Leeds St Jamess Hospital) , followed by the Great North Run the following week.

Potentially, it will be one of the most inspiring weeks of my life. But the announcement of Freedom Day shatters confidence that he will be safe to participate. The same argument applies to other areas of life. We need to be sure that the virus is under control, that the risks to immunocompromised people have been taken into account.

People need to be sure that they are not risking their lives on public transport or in a restaurant. Elderly people need to be sure that their loved ones can visit them safely. Parents need to be sure that their children will not contract Covid at school.

Boris Johnson’s message was: If it’s not now, then when? Is not the right question to ask. It should be: Why not later? By removing the restrictions overnight, he increased the chances that other restrictions would be reimposed in the future. Nobody wants that. In the meantime, I will continue to train in the hope that by September common sense and clear directions will prevail.

David Lauder is 63 years old and lives in York.