Opposition crying scandal ahead of election incomprehensible: Murad – Pakistan

Political opponents did nothing for the masses: Murad Saeed

HAVELI (Dunya News) – Federal Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed on Tuesday said it was incomprehensible to cry foul from the opposition ahead of the elections.

Addressing a public rally in Forward Kahuta, Murad Saeed said parties that have come to power three or four times have done nothing for the public.

Criticizing the PML-N, the minister said that the party leadership preferred to meet with actors than the Hurriyat leadership in India, but on the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan became Ambassador of Kashmir and brought the issue to light in worldwide.

While attacking the leadership of the PPP, Murad Saeed said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan challenged the United States, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for America. He also claimed that former President Asif Ali Zardari asked the CIA to attack the tribal areas of the country.

Later, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said the Prime Minister has improved Pakistan’s position in the world while the former rulers have put the country in debt and have done nothing to improve the living standards of the masses.

