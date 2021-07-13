PDIB: Jokowi’s COVID-19 drug package must be distributed to target

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The United Indonesian Physicians Association (PDIB) has said that free packages of COVID-19 drugs from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, must be distributed wisely.

“Strict control over the distribution of medicines so that they get to the people who really need them is very important. If it cannot be properly coordinated and reach the hands of the patients, then the achievements will be meaningless, ”James Allan Rarung told ANTARA in Jakarta on Tuesday.

James said President Joko Widodo’s supply of the COVID-19 drug package should be greatly appreciated. Of course, the main target of the drug package is disadvantaged patients suffering from COVID-19 without symptoms or with mild symptoms that are self-isolating.

“This effort is very good in terms of maintaining stamina and healing mild symptoms due to COVID-19, so that patients who self-isolate can pass the incubation period of the virus and recover from this. disease, ”he said.

James said that if the program was executed correctly and on target, the more people who survived the COVID-19 infection, the greater the immunity of the group or society, so that in ultimately, national immunity would be achieved, which is expected 65-70% of the Indonesian population is already immune to COVID-19 infection.

For the safety and effectiveness of these drugs, James of course said he had to coordinate fully with physicians with scientific skills.

“The coordination with the health office, including the local Puskesmas, is very important, because they are the ones who understand best within the community. The medical professional organization should remember to oversee this program,” said James.

Meanwhile, James said the choice of determining the patient’s classification, whether asymptomatic or mild, would of course be decided together, guided by the doctor and with confirmed PCR results.

According to James, it is also possible that in the future, if they are successful and have a sufficient budget, patients who have undergone rapid antigenic tests must be included in the list of recipients of free COVID-19 drug packages. . Although for the first step, of course, this was confirmed by the results of the PCR.

“The greatest number of drugs should be assigned to those with symptoms. Judging by the degree of symptoms, those with odor disturbances or anosmia receive more amounts than those with a mild cough.” , did he declare.

Previously, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said President Joko Widodo decided to distribute 300,000 packages of COVID-19 therapeutic drugs to patients without symptoms (OTG) and mild symptoms on Wednesday ( 7/14) this week.

“The president decided earlier, from Wednesday, that this week we will launch 300,000 packets of drugs for OTG and for classes of diseases that are still not serious,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said at the meeting. a virtual press conference in Jakarta, Monday (12/7). .

Luhut said the drug package will reach 210,000 active cases of COVID-19 patients. TNI staff will also be involved in the distribution of the COVID-19 drug package.

“This will be given later by the TNI with other elements, the procedure has been prepared so that it can work too,” he said.

Reporter: Martha Herlinawati Simanjuntak

Publisher: Triono Subagyo

