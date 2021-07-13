News from China: US says it will FIGHT if China invades the Philippines World | New

South China Sea: Philippines declares arbitration “final”, expert says

The comments by US Secretary of State Andrew Blinken came on the same day Beijing boasted of “pushing back” a US ship it accused of illegally entering Chinese waters near the Parcel Islands yesterday. Mr Blinken released his written statement on the fifth anniversary of an arbitral tribunal ruling rejecting China’s vast land claims in the South China Sea, which encompass the so-called nine-dash line, also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Referring to the rejection by the administration of former President Donald Trump of China’s claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, Blinken said: “The United States reaffirms its policy of July 13, 2020 regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea. “We also reaffirm that an armed attack on the Philippine armed forces, state ships or planes in the South China Sea would invoke the United States’ mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the US Mutual Defense Treaty. Filipino from 1951. “Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order more threatened than in the South China Sea.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi JInping

Andrew Blinken, US Secretary of State

"The People's Republic of China continues to coerce and intimidate the coastal states of Southeast Asia, threatening the freedom of navigation on this critical global thoroughfare." The section referred to by Mr. Blinker states that "each Party recognizes that an armed attack in the Pacific area against either Party would be dangerous to its own peace and security and declares that it would act to do so. in the face of common dangers in accordance with its constitutional processes ". Mr Blinken has already pointed this out, most notably in a conversation with the Philippine foreign minister on April 8 in which the State Department said it was "reaffirming the applicability" of the treaty to the United States. South China Sea.

Filipinos hold protest outside Chinese embassy in Manila yesterday

The U.S. Navy destroyer Benfold entered waters without China’s approval, gravely violating its sovereignty and undermining the stability of the South China Sea, the People’s Liberation Army’s South Theater Command said. A statement suggested that the ship had therefore been “kicked out”, adding: “We urge the United States to immediately cease such provocative actions.” On July 12, 2016, The Hague Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China had no historic title to the South China Sea, a ruling Beijing said it would ignore.

Donald Trump, the former US president

Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson

The Benfold asserted the rights and freedoms of navigation near the Paracel Islands in accordance with international law, the US Navy said in a statement. The islands are claimed by China, Taiwan and Vietnam, which require either authorization or prior notification before the passage of a military vessel. The US Navy statement added: “Under international law as reflected in the Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships of all states, including their warships, enjoy the right of passage. harmless in the territorial sea.

Mapped South China Sea

“By carrying out this operation, the United States has demonstrated that these waters are beyond what China can legally claim as its territorial sea, and that the straight baselines claimed by China around the Paracel Islands are incompatible with international law. “ Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a regular briefing Monday that the United States was undermining peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, more than 100 activists gathered outside a building housing the Chinese consulate to pressure Beijing to respect the arbitration award and allow Filipinos to fish freely in the South China Sea.

Chinese military power in figures