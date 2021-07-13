Taliban warn Turkey against expanding troops in Afghanistan





The Taliban on Tuesday warned Turkey against expanding its troop presence in Afghanistan when US-led forces leave the country, insisting the move was “reprehensible.” “The decision … is misguided, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and contrary to our national interests,” the group said in a statement, days after Turkey pledged to provide troops for protect Kabul airport when foreign forces leave next month. . “We regard the stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under any pretext whatsoever as an occupation,” the Taliban said in the statement and added that the “invaders” will be treated in accordance with the Fatwa (decree) under which they fought for the past two decades. The statement urged the Turkish people and politicians to “reverse their decision” as it would harm both countries. Earlier, the Taliban said Turkey should withdraw its troops from Afghanistan as part of the 2020 agreement for the withdrawal of US forces, effectively rejecting Ankara’s proposal to keep and manage the Kabul airport. after the departure of the NATO forces led by the United States. Lily: “Turkey should withdraw troops from Afghanistan as part of 2020 deal” This development has raised serious questions for the United States, other countries and international organizations with missions in Kabul on how to safely evacuate their personnel from landlocked Afghanistan if fighting threatened the capital. It also appeared to dash Ankara’s hopes of using Kabul airport security to help improve relations with Washington – strained by Turkey’s purchase of Russian defense systems – in talks scheduled for Monday between President Joe Biden and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had declared that Turkey would be the “only reliable country” remaining to stabilize Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops, indicating that Washington could rely on its NATO ally. Erdogan had also said he would discuss the issue during his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, after strained relations between the two countries. “America is preparing to leave Afghanistan soon and from the moment they leave, the only reliable country to keep the process there is obviously Turkey,” Erdogan told reporters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2310286/taliban-warn-turkey-against-extending-troops-in-afghanistan-statement-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos