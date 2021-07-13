PM Modi, Amit Shah are my leaders: Pankaja Munde; says not to use pressure tactics





Pankaja, daughter of Vanjari Community BJP pillar, the late Gopinath Munde, also said she would always protect her fortress and keep it strong.



While many BJP leaders from Beed district in Maharashtra have resigned in protest that local MP Pritam Munde cannot find a place in the newly reshuffled Union cabinet, her sister and BJP national secretary, Pankaja Munde on Tuesday dismissed reports that she was using all pressure tactics even as she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chairman JP Nadda as its leaders. Addressing BJP workers who came to Mumbai from the home land of Mundes, Beed and other parts of the state, Pankaja invoked the Mahabharata epic, saying the time was not right for a dharmayudha and referred to the righteous demands made by the Pandavas and how they were rejected by the Kauravas. …. I would like to continue working in one place as long as there is ram in it. If there is no ram, I’ll see what to do, she said in Marathi. The word Ram is loosely used in public communication to indicate whether it is worth doing the work. Pankaja, daughter of Vanjari Community BJP pillar, the late Gopinath Munde, also said she would always protect her fortress and keep it strong. Pankaja had been Minister of Rural Development under the BJP-led government from 2014 to 2019. She lost the 2019 parliamentary elections from Parli’s seat to her ex-cousin and PCN leader Dhananjay Munde. During her speech in which she repeatedly called on party activists to remember what the BJP gave them. I haven’t finished my karyakartas are my strength, she added. Pankaja attended a meeting of BJP national secretaries in Delhi called by Nadda on Sunday and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other officials. After her remarks, when asked by reporters why she did not mention the name of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as her leader, Pankaja said: I work at the national level and so my leaders are Modi, Shah and Nadda. It did not take the names of Mr. Fadnavis, current leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, nor of the President of the State of the BJP, Chandrakant Patil.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/pm-modi-amit-shah-are-my-leaders-pankaja-munde-says-not-using-any-pressure-tactics/article35298564.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos