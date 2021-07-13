Trump said anyone who ‘leaked’ information about their stay in the White House bunker should be ‘executed’, new book says





Trump, along with then-first lady Melania Trump, and their son, Barron, were all taken to the underground bunker for some time during protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd as protesters gathered outside the building. Bender writes in the book, titled “Frankly We Won This Election: The Inside Story of Trump’s Loss, which Trump, in the days following his stint in the bunker, held a tense reunion with top military personnel. , law enforcement and the West Wing advisers, in which he expressed grievances about the leak.

“Trump spilled over into the history of the bunker as soon as they arrived and yelled at them to smoke whoever leaked it. It was the most upset some aides had ever seen the president,” Bender writes.

“Whoever did this, he should be charged with treason!” Trump shouted. ‘They should be executed!’ ”Reads the book.

Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, “repeatedly tried to calm the president down as surprised assistants avoided eye contact,” Bender writes, adding that Trump’s senior aide told his boss: ” I’m on it. We’ll find out who did it. ”

Trump, angry with the leak for days, “repeatedly asked Meadows if he found the leak,” with his main collaborator becoming “obsessed” with finding the source, according to the book, which noted that ” those who said they heard the president say that the warning interpreted the explosion as a sign of a panicked president. “

CNN reported at the time that Trump was taken to the bunker and stayed there for just under an hour before being taken upstairs. A source familiar with the matter had also told CNN that “if the condition at the White House is raised to RED and the president is transferred” to the emergency operations center, “Melania Trump, Barron Trump and any other senior members of the the family would be transferred as well. “

At the time, the White House also warned staff members who had to report to work on Monday after the bunker was used to hide their passes until they reached a point of secret service entrance and to hide them when leaving, according to an email that was seen by CNN.

Trump had attempted to publicly downplay the trip in the days that followed, seeking at the time in a radio interview to explain his presence in the bunker as an “inspection” – rather than a retreat for his own safety.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/13/politics/trump-white-house-bunker-leak-executed-treason-book-claims/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

