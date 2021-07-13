President Jokowi inaugurates 700 TNI, Polri graduates





I want to congratulate you on the start of your duty, young Indonesian patriots. Make your parents proud. Make our nation glorious Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated 700 graduates of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and Indonesian Police (Polri) who had received training in military and police academies. “I wish to congratulate you on the beginning of your duty, young Indonesian patriots. Make your parents proud. Make our nation glorious,” President Jokowi told officers at the swearing-in ceremony of Prasetya Perwira that was held. at the Merdeka Palace here Tuesday. Eight officers, representing their colleagues, attended the ceremony at the Merdeka Palace. Four of them were awarded the Adhi Makayasa Medal for being the top graduates of each branch of the military and police, while the other four are officers representing Islamic, Catholic, Protestant and Hindu graduates. The rest of the young officers attended the ceremony of Magelang Military Academy, Surabaya Naval Academy, Yogyakarta Air Force Academy and Semarang Police Academy. Of the total of 700 officers inaugurated today, 227 officers graduated from the military academy, 101 officers from the naval academy, 91 officers from the air force academy and 281 other graduates from the police academy. Four recipients of the Adhi Makayasa Medal for top graduates from each branch of the military and police force are First Cadet Sergeant Major Septian Haryono Pasaribu (Army), First Cadet Sergeant Major Always Giving Hamonangan Tiris (Navy), the Cadet First Sergeant Major Laode Abdul Muis (Air Force) and Brigadier-Officer Hary Indrajati (Police). In his address to the officers, President Jokowi urged them to be part of Indonesia’s advanced human resources to build a sovereign and dignified Indonesia. “(You officers should have) mastery of technology and knowledge. (You should also have) a firm mental and personal character, responsiveness, agility, intelligence, (as well as) firm nationalism to protect our country and the ideology of Pancasila, ”President Jokowi said. asserted. Related news: Synergy between crucial elements in a context of global competition: President Related News: Wisma Haji Hospital Operational from July 10 to COVID-19 Treatment The president also underlined the responsibilities incumbent on the young officers of the TNI and Polri in the exercise of their functions. “You must always protect Pancasila from foreign ideologies. You must always protect our unity in diversity (Bhinneka Tunggal Ika), preserve harmony between the differences of our people, and you must also always protect unity in the midst of diversity. Indonesian, ”Jokowi said. President Jokowi then called on the young officers to respect their code of officer ethics and defend their identity within the framework of TNI and Polri. “The officers of TNI and Polri must have great honor and dedication, maintain unity and unity among themselves, and respect the honor of your respective duty. You must advance towards your future duty in a way firm, optimistic and confident, ”Jokowi said. Participants in the ceremony also included Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Minister for Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Commander of TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of Indonesian Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Chief of Staff of the Army, General Andika Perkasa, Chief of Navy. Staff Admiral Yudo Margono, Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Chief Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, and other officials. Related News: President Jokowi Highlights Continued Economic Reforms Related news: Kimia Farma decides to postpone paid vaccination campaign

