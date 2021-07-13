Meeting with PM Modi Friendly, told him the state needed 60-liter vaccine doses: CM Vijayan





Kerala needs 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting on the state’s response to the pandemic on Tuesday. The two leaders held “amicable” discussions over the response of Covid-19 in the state, vaccine doses and other development plans. Vijayan told Modi about the current pandemic situation in the state and said more doses of the vaccine are needed. “The meeting with PM was very friendly. He assured his support for all state development projects, ”said the state government. “Discussed the covid situation in Kerala. We are increasing testing and maintaining an effective quarantine. We are able to treat everyone effectively and deaths are not increasing at a very high rate; we are able to control it within 0.47%, “he said. Vijayan informed the prime minister that the state has a large susceptible population, said more inoculations are needed. He added that 25 lakh second doses of the vaccine were also needed. According to the CM, 43 percent of people over 18 had been vaccinated in the state. Kerala reported 4,539 Covid-19 cases and 124 deaths on Tuesday. A total of 1,39,049 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. Kerala recorded 7,798 new cases of COVID-19 and 100 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 30,733,134 and the toll to 14,686. Thrissur reported the highest number of cases – 1,092, followed by Kozhikode with 780 and Kollam 774. “Of those infected on Monday, 32 reached the state from outside while 7,202 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection for 530 have not yet been identified. Thirty-four health workers are also among those infected, “Health Minister Veena George said in a statement. The test positivity rate in the state was 9.14%. The minister also said the government would launch a campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women in the state. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

