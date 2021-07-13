Pope Francis plans to visit Greece in November

Pope Francis, who is recovering from bowel surgery he underwent earlier this month, accepted an invitation from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to visit Greece in November.

Sakellaropoulou extended the invitation during a telephone conversation with the Pope about a year ago.

She had called the Pope to discuss Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque and she invited him to visit Greece in 2021 to honor the bicentenary of the start of the Greek revolution.

Pope Francis has expressed his desire to visit Greece and hope that the pandemic will not interfere with travel planning.

Pope Francis is expected to return to the Vatican as soon as possible after his operation, the Vatican announced on Tuesday. It will resume all its activities after July, a Vatican spokesperson mentionned.

He added that from September he was planning trips to Hungary and Slovakia. In November, he plans to visit Greece and Cyprus and could also attend an international climate change meeting in Scotland later in the month.

Pope Francis last visited Greece in 2016

Francois last visited Greece in April 2016, when he took a day trip to Lesvos, the epicenter of the refugee crisis, a trip that ended with Francois bringing back 12 Syrian refugees with him in Rome on board the papal plane.

Francis’ 2016 visit to Moria refugee camp, though brief, was one of the most memorable overseas trips so far in his seven years as the papacy.

He visited the camp with the spiritual leader of the Orthodox Christians of the world, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, and the head of the Church of Greece. He met potential asylum seekers who cried at his feet.

The Pope said that together with Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Ieronymos, they were able to meet individually with more than 300 refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, North Africa and other parts of the world.

Many of them were children! the pope said, noting how some of the children had witnessed the deaths of parents or companions.

I saw so much grief! he went on to tell the case of a young Muslim man, with two young children, whose Christian fiancé was killed by terrorists, who slit her throat, because she did not want to deny Christ and give up her faith. It is a martyrdom! said the Pope, noting that the young man had sobbed profusely.

Church leaders issued a joint statement urging the world to respond to the migration crisis with urgent practical resources. François recalled in 2020 that the memory of this visit was still alive as well as the call for a humane and dignified reception of migrant men and women, refugees and asylum seekers in Europe.

The tragedy of forced migration and displacement affects millions of people and is fundamentally a crisis of humanity, calling for a response of solidarity, compassion, generosity and an immediate concrete commitment of resources, the call said. of the trio.

In 2017, Francis donated 50,000 euros to meet the needs of victims of the Lesvos earthquake.

The Holy Father, because he feels very close to the victims of the earthquake on the island of Lesvos, made a donation of 50,000 euros to help the victims, according to the judgment of Archbishop Nikolaos, indicated the representation of the Holy See.