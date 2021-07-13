‘Join the team or shut up’: how Trump created an army of GOP enforcers





There and elsewhere, state party presidents have been at the center of a series of resolutions aimed at censoring or berating GOP lawmakers deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump.

In Red States, Blue States, and Swing States, those leaders who were almost all elected during or after the Trump presidency are redefining the traditional role of the state party president. They are emerging not only as the guardians of the political legacy of the former presidents, but as the main perpetrators of the application of Trumpism within the GOP.

It seems like a boon to him if he runs for a new term in 2024, but also carries the risk of tying the party’s fortunes too tightly to a former president whose political brand is toxic to many voters.

His purity tests, at 100%, said Landon Brown, a lawmaker for the Republican state of Wyoming whose party state chairman Frank Eathorne obtained Trump’s public approval for re-election this year after. that the state party censored Representative Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump. As far as the party goes, what I’ve started to see, especially over the last four to five years, is a lot more of a hard, defined line, if you don’t vote that way you are not a Republican.

Open wars by state presidents against elected officials were once rare, and disagreements were generally kept low in the interest of party unity. Major party leaders were responsible for party building and fundraising efforts, and used to show deference to home state senators and governors, or work diligently to do so. advance their political interests.

But Trump’s penchant for intra-party conflict and demands for absolute loyalty changed the equation. As president-elect, he personally intervened in an attempt to overthrow a president of the state of Ohio who had criticized him. In approving Eahornes ‘re-election in April, Trump cited Eahornes’ role in censoring Cheney. In his March endorsement of David Shafer, Georgian Party Chairman Trump said: No one in Georgia has fought harder for me than David!

Shafer had gone so far as to join a lawsuit challenging the November election results against his own state’s Republican Chief Electoral Officer. The state party formally berated Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, at his convention last month.

Between Trump’s still dominant hand on the party and a GOP base that remains intensely loyal to the former president, the imperative for presidents of state parties is to interweave his interests with those of the party, fearing that not doing so alienates its supporters. This despite Trump’s failure to win a second term and the loss of Republican majorities in Congress during his tenure.

Parties have been taken over by people who have been elected since he became president who actually said: Be part of the team or shut up, said Allen Weh, former president of the New Mexico Republican Party. and ally of Trump.

This dynamic has served to elevate the importance of party presidents as political actors competing in some cases with those who are actually on the ballot. Presidents have a lot of latitude in their states, from recruiting candidates to choosing which candidates to invite for speaking engagements, to how to allocate funds for voter registration and other programs. Several state Republican parties canceled their 2020 presidential nomination contests entirely, isolating Trump from longtime challengers, including in South Carolina. There, the former two-term governor of the state, Mark Sanford, could not even get a hearing.

Bill Weld, a two-term former Massachusetts governor who ran for president in 2020, has also hit a wall in his home state. The state party changed the way it assigned delegates to presidential candidates to ensure that Trump in 2020 would not lose even a single delegate to the former state governor, who was re-elected in 2020. ‘a landslide in the 1990s.

Former Massachusetts Governor William Weld speaks at a New England Council Politics & Eggs Breakfast in Bedford, NH. On Monday, April 15, 2019, Weld became the first Republican to announce a main challenge to President Donald Trump in the 2020 primaries. Charles Krupa / AP Photo

Jim Lyons, the pro-Trump President of the States Parties, clashed bitterly with moderate GOP Governor Charlie Baker, who made it clear he was not a fan of Trump. Baker, one of the country’s most popular governors, has not announced his intentions for 2022, but Lyon ally and former Trump campaign co-chair in Massachusetts, Geoff Diehl, has already announced his intention to run. as governor.

John Thomas, a Republican strategist who works on House campaigns across the country, said the pro-Trump disposition of the vast majority of state party chairmen across the country is likely to have a direct impact on recruiting candidates and resource allocation before mid-term. elections.

Party presidents is one of their main jobs to recruit candidates, so often party presidents will recruit them in their own image or ideological worldview, Thomas said, so I think he is. safe to say, like in Oklahoma, they’re not going to recruit candidates who look like [Utah Sen.] Mitt Romney.

Plus, he said, party presidents can decide where to invest in things like voter registration and all that. So if they have a particular incumbent they don’t like that doesn’t fit Trump’s worldview, they can also penalize incumbents and potential challengers.

Ultimately, the biggest beneficiary of the change in party makeup could be Trump himself, if he runs for a new term in 2024. Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel pledged neutrality when she took over. was re-elected to her post after Trump’s defeat. But that’s a different story outside of Washington.

Ronna McDaniel, President of the Republican National Committee, speaks. | Evan Vucci / AP Photo

It’s a huge advantage to have a network of support from state party presidents, said Matt Moore, former Republican Party chairman of South Carolina. Presidents of states have huge megaphones. They choose speakers for the annual dinner, which are highlighted in little things like weekly newsletters. They have a lot of power.

Drew McKissick, the current South Carolina GOP chairman, who has been approved for re-election this year by Trump not once or twice, but three times, said Trump is certainly able, because of his experience and from the new people and workforce that he brought into the party, an incredible number of people are supporting him.

McKissick said: He understands the importance of the current party structure.

The pro-Trump constellation of GOP state party presidents largely reflects the sentiment of a Republican electorate that remains extremely loyal to Trump. And strong support for the president has benefited parties across the country, with increased participation at the local level. Georgia Republicans saw record crowds at local organizing meetings earlier this year, with many newcomers excited about Trump and furious at the election results. The number of activists and volunteers registered with local parties in South Carolina has roughly doubled since McKissick was first elected in 2017, he said, to around 10,000 today. hui.

Although GOP registration in Massachusetts is declining, Lyons said Trump galvanized Republicans locally.

Locally, dozens of activists leading local GOP operations held district or county positions long before Trump’s election. This has led some presidents to say that the idea that the party has drastically changed under Trump is overstated. Jennifer Carnahan, president of the Minnesota Republican Party, said the party within her has remained largely unchanged since before Trump’s election. Although Trump brought new people into the party, she said: A lot of these people have been around for decades, haven’t they? I would say the heart of the Minnesota GOP grassroots activist base is largely these real, committed individuals who just have a love for our party, our values.

But public criticism of Trump is almost unheard of at all levels in the state’s party leadership and is largely not tolerated in a party operation that Trump has spent more than four years. years to shape. The attention that Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett is now receiving to support a primary challenge to U.S. Senator James Lankford is just the most recent example.

In Alaska over the weekend, state party officials approved a main challenge to Senator Lisa Murkowski, who criticized Trump. Before that, it was Kelli Ward, the bombastic state party president, undermining Ducey in Arizona. Eathorne, the Wyoming party chairman, was in Washington on the day of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, although he said he only participated in peaceful protests.

Brown, the Wyoming state legislator, opposed state party censorship of Cheney, and called for Eathorne’s resignation after state party president pitched the idea secession earlier this year.

I will not attend State Party meetings while he is still in office, Brown said. It is an echo chamber in our State Party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/13/trump-gop-enforcers-state-chairs-499456 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos