Pakistani military to be called again for implementation of coronavirus SOPs





A resident wearing a protective mask walks past Pakistani army soldiers on patrol to enforce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) security protocols in Karachi, Pakistan, April 28, 2021. Reuters / FileCOVID- 19 compulsory vaccine for domestic travel from August 1. Pakistan crosses 20 million vaccine mark. Vaccine made compulsory for people visiting tourist sites.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani military will again be called in to implement the government’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronaviruses, the National Command and Operations Centers (NCOC) decided on Tuesday.

The Pakistani military was last mobilized in April to enforce coronavirus security protocols in several parts of the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked for his help in curbing the spread of the virus.

The NCOC has also decided to make the coronavirus vaccination mandatory for domestic travel from August 1, according to a forum statement. Meanwhile, international air operations have been increased to 50%.

“The decision to increase international air operations was taken to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad,” the statement said, adding that the decision would take effect on July 15.

The decision to increase flight operations will allow the government to bring back 2,500 to 3,000 Pakistanis each day, and all airports and relevant authorities have been urged to make arrangements to accommodate passengers, the forum said.

The forum decided to enforce smart locks using heat maps. The meeting was informed that authorities in Islamabad, Multan Peshawar and Gujranwala have taken action against those violating COVID-19 SOPs.

Authorities in those cities have also sealed off hotels where they spotted violations of coronavirus SOPs, the forum informed.

The forum also took note of hotel staff and waiters performing their duties without getting vaccinated and wearing masks, according to the forum’s statement.

In addition, Pakistan has passed the 20 million vaccine mark, the NCOC has learned, with more than 525,000 vaccines in the past 24 hours.

The forum was informed that from July 1 to 12, more than four million people received their COVID-19 vaccine.

During the Eid-ul-Adha holiday, which the federal government says will fall from July 20 to 22, authorities were urged to strictly control vehicles at tourist sites.

It has been made mandatory for people visiting tourist sites to get vaccinated, the NCOC said.

COVID-19 cases drop slightly

Pakistan’s daily coronavirus cases fell slightly for the second day in a row after the country reported 1,590 new cases on Tuesday morning.

The daily number of cases has been on an upward trend since July 7, but the country saw a slight drop a day earlier and the downward trend continued today.

Another 21 people have died from the coronavirus in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll since the start of the pandemic to 22,618.

The latest data released by the NCOC on Tuesday morning showed that after 43,790 tests carried out on July 12, 1,590 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pakistan’s positivity rate is currently 3.63%. A day earlier, Pakistan’s positivity rate also fell after trending upward for six consecutive days since July 6.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is currently 39,644.

According to a breakdown by province, the total number of cases reported so far in Sindh is 348,385, Punjab 348,509, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,593, Islamabad capital territory 83,831, Balochistan 28,321 , Gilgit-Baltistan 6,972 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,256.

At least 914,605 ​​people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant number.

According to NCOC figures, the total number of cases has reached 976,867.

