PM Modi Tokyo Olympics: Tokyo 2020: PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian Olympic contingent





Prime Minister Modi interacted with the Indian contingent bound for the Olympics. | Photo credit: YouTube New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Olympic contingent on Tuesday who would seek to make the country proud during the upcoming Tokyo Games, which begin on July 23. “During my last Mann ki Baat, I talked about you (Deepika Kumari) and the other athletes. You are now the number one in the world rankings, the world would like to know your background, I know that in your childhood, you had used to target mangoes, ”Prime Minister Modi said during the session. “When you reach such a level on a big stage, the expectations are obviously there on your part. The country is convinced that you will make the nation proud at the next Games,” he added. Speaking to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Prime Minister Modi said: “I was told you got injured, but you still set a new record. You don’t need to get bogged down in expectations, don’t take the burden of expectations, just focus on your goal. Responding to Prime Minister Modi, Neeraj said: “I focus on my game, whatever I want, the government helps me in this area. We have a limited career, due to injury I lost time but I was fully focused on the Olympics. Due to Covid-19, the Olympics were postponed but I continued to prepare for the event. “ Prime Minister Modi also said sprinter Dutee Chand is ready to make everyone proud at the Olympics. “Dutee Ji, the result of your hard work that you have done for so many years, is decided in seconds,” Modi said. The virtual videoconference session was kicked off by Union Sports and Youth Minister Anurag Thakur in which he introduced Prime Minister Modi and thanked him for taking the time to boost morale. athletes. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Minister of Justice Kiren Rijiju were also present as well as President of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Batra. Athletes such as Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session. “It is an honor and a privilege for each member of the contingent to be able to speak to the Prime Minister before they leave for the Olympics. Our athletes will compete in 85 events in which they can win a medal, ”Batra said during the session. A total of 126 athletes from 18 sports from India will travel to Tokyo. This is the largest contingent India sends to the Olympics. The 69 cumulative events in the 18 sports disciplines in which India will participate are also the highest on record for the country. There are several notable firsts in terms of participation. For the first time in its history, an Indian fencer (Bhavani Devi) qualified for the Olympic Games. Nethra Kumanan is the first Indian sailor to qualify for the Olympics. Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first Indian swimmers to qualify for the Olympics by achieving the “A” qualifying standard in swimming. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and captain of the men’s hockey team Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics during the opening ceremony. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony. The Indian contingent will depart for Tokyo on July 17. The Olympics will run from July 23 to August 8.

