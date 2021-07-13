Politics
Serbia signs deal to produce Chinese vaccine Sinopharm
Serbia has signed a memorandum with China and the United Arab Emirates to build a domestic production plant for the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, having already started producing Russian Sputnik V in the country.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Chinese Ambassador to Belgrade Chen Bo after signing the memorandum on vaccine production on Monday. Photo: Serbian government.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with China and the United Arab Emirates for the production of the Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus Sinopharm in Serbia.
“This is an extremely important day for Serbia, but also for the whole region, because we will have the vaccine here closer, it will be more accessible and we will be able to fight the coronavirus pandemic more,” Brnabic said.
During the construction of the plant, with the help of the United Arab Emirates, Brnabic explained that Serbia intended to fill vials with doses of the vaccine in the country.
“Our goal is to build a vaccine production plant by the end of the year, work on filling in parallel, and have ten million doses that we have filled here by the end of the year. year, she said.
Chinese Ambassador to Belgrade Chen Bo said the signing of the memorandum was an important milestone in cooperation on the joint production of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.
China is trying to keep our President Xi Jinping’s promise that the vaccine will be a public product. So far, we have supplied 500 million doses to more than 100 countries around the world, she said.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced his intention to produce the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm during a visit to the United Arab Emirates in March this year, strengthening Serbia’s position as a leader in vaccination in the Balkans.
Serbia also started domestic production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V on June 4 at the Torlak Institute of State Virology, Vaccines and Serums in Belgrade.
Brnabic said on July 11 that so far 48.6% of the Serbian adult population had been vaccinated. Serbia has also vaccinated thousands of citizens of neighboring countries.
