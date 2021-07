Indonesia to provide free medicine for asymptomatic patients | World

Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: voi.id) Jakarta (VNA) the Indonesian the government plans to distribute 300,000 packets of medicines drugs asymptomatic patients and mild symptoms, according to the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Speaking at a press conference held virtually on July 12, he said, drug packages will be allocated to nearly 210,000 asymptomatic patients, patients with symptoms of fever and anosmia and those showing symptoms of fever and cough with 10 percent, 60 percent and 30 percent. , respectively. The distribution will be made in the coming months, Luhut said, adding that the decision was taken on instructions from Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, the Thai Ministry of Public Health decided to switch its vaccine strategy from double doses of Sinovac to a combination of Sinovac and

AstraZeneca jabs, the Nation newspaper reported. Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul announced on July 12 that AstraZeneca would be given as runner-up three or four weeks after Sinovac’s jab. A combination of the two vaccines would provide better defense against the Delta variant which is becoming dominant in Thailand, he said. Anutin also said that frontline health workers, most of whom have received two injections of Sinovac, will also get AstraZeneca to boost protection. Meanwhile, Thailand has applied tougher measures to curb the surge

COVID-19[feminine taux d’infection alors que le nombre de nouveaux cas a atteint 8 685 et le nombre de morts a atteint 56 au cours des dernières 24 heures. Quelque 145 postes de contrôle, dont 88 à Bangkok, ont été mis en place pour contrôler la circulation des personnes. Un couvre-feu a également été appliqué dans la capitale. Il est interdit aux habitants de se rassembler en groupe de plus de cinq personnes, tandis que les réseaux de transports en commun seront fermés à partir de 21h./. VNA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.vietnamplus.vn/indonesia-to-provide-free-medicines-for-asymptomatic-patients/204587.vnp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos