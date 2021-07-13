Japanese Defense Newspaper Warns Against Taiwan For The First Time | China News





The annual defense report calls on the Japanese government to pay more attention than ever to US-China tensions over Taiwan with a sense of crisis.

Japan, in its annual defense white paper, warned that growing military tensions around Taiwan, as well as the economic and technological rivalry between China and the United States, could threaten peace and stability in East Asia. ‘Is. It was the first time that the report (PDF) which was approved on Tuesday by the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas, addressed the issue of stability around Taiwan. China has further stepped up military activities around Taiwan, including Chinese planes entering southwest Taiwan airspace, the report says in its new section on Taiwan. In the meantime, the United States has made clear its support for Taiwan on military aspects, such as the transits of American ships through the Taiwan Strait and arms sales. Stabilizing the situation around Taiwan, he said, was important for the security of Japan and also for the stability of the international community. Therefore, it is necessary that we pay close attention to the situation more than ever with a sense of crisis, he said. For Japan, Beijing’s recent increase in military activity around Taiwan is worrying as the autonomous island sits near the Okinawa Range at the western end of the Japanese archipelago. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never ruled out the use of force to retake the island. Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with Taiwan, while the Chinese military in June called the United States the biggest risk creator in the region when a ship war ship passed through the narrow waterway that separates Taiwan from mainland China. As tensions rise, Tokyo has become more outspoken on the issue, with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Asa saying earlier this month that Japan should join forces with the United States to defend Taiwan against any invasion. Asos’ comments immediately drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, with a Foreign Ministry spokesman saying they undermined the political foundations of Sino-Japanese relations. Aso then clarified his comments by saying that any eventuality regarding Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue. Japan’s defense white paper also identified the South China Sea as another key area in the US-China rivalry. In the South China Sea, China is expanding its military activities, including ballistic missile launches and military exercises involving aircraft carriers, the newspaper said. Meanwhile, in July 2020, the United States criticized China’s claims that maritime interests were illegal and further hardened its stance against China by implementing freedom of navigation operations and military exercises involving aircraft carriers. Therefore, he added, there was a need to pay more attention to the military tendencies of the two superpowers in Taiwan and the South China Sea. The advocacy document, also for the first time, included a section on threats posed by climate change, which it says will increase competition for land and resources, and could spark the mass movement of climate refugees. An increase in global warming-related disasters could also stretch military capabilities, he added, while melting Arctic Sea ice could lead to the militarization of northern waters.

