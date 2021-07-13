Indonesia Reports Record COVID-19 Cases, Orders Oxygen Supplies





People wearing protective masks stand with their oxygen cylinders outside a factory to get them refilled amid a wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2021. REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA, July 13 (Reuters) – Indonesia reported a record rise in coronavirus infections on Tuesday, as authorities unveiled plans to order liquid oxygen and tens of thousands of concentrators overseas to treat patients with respiratory diseases. The Southeast Asian nation is battling a devastating new virus outbreak fueled by the highly contagious delta variant that has stretched parts of the healthcare system to a breaking point. The COVID-19 task force has announced 47,899 new cases, the sixth daily record in the past 10 days and about seven times more than a month ago, with a total number of infections now exceeding 2.6 million . It also reported 864 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 68,000. With hospitals overflowing in parts of the densely populated island of Java, demand for medical oxygen had exceeded production capacity by just over 1,700 tonnes per day, Health Minister Budi Gunadai Sadikin said. “What has happened is a significant increase. What was previously 400 tonnes is now 2,000 tonnes,” Budi said at a parliamentary hearing. He said nine provinces reported hospital bed occupancy rates above 80%, including Jakarta and West Java. The government was in talks with the industry to let authorities dispose of their excess capacity, as well as to review imports, Budi said. With many Indonesians unable to obtain hospital beds, the independent Lapor COVID-19 data group says 453 people have died from the coronavirus in self-isolation since June. Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said President Joko Widodo ordered ministers to take action regarding the oxygen situation, Luhut told CNBC Indonesia that the country is importing 40,000 tons of liquid oxygen and more than 40,000 concentrators from the United States, China and Japan to allow people with milder cases to be treated at home. “When they are healed, they can be returned and shared with others,” Luhut said. “The president ordered us to consider the worst case scenario,” he added. Reporting by Tabita Diela and Stanley Widianto; Written by Ed Davies; Editing by Martin Petty Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/indonesia-reports-record-daily-increase-covid-19-infections-2021-07-13/

