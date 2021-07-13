Boris Johnson believes UK has a very strong case for hosting the 2030 World Cup despite Wembley violence





English fans along Wembley Way (Zac Goodwin / PA) (PA Wire) Prime Minister Boris Johnson hope the UK and IrelandThe bid to host the 2030 World Cup was not hampered by scenes of crowd unrest during the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The flagship event at Wembley was marred by problems before kick-off, with ticketless supporters storming barriers and turnstiles into the ground. Family and friends of England the players were among those affected by the distressing scenes, while Formula 1 driver Lando Norris was assaulted and had a 40,000 watch stolen. There are fears that the Wembley issues could impact Britain and Ireland’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup, although the PM has tried to allay those concerns. It is a long and difficult process, he said. I’m a veteran of the 2010 scenes in Zurich where we tried to get it last time and that didn’t go very well. But of course, I think the UK has a very good record, with Ireland, and we will defend that record. I think it was a shame that a small minority tried to spoil it or behave badly. There have been particular difficulties in controlling and enforcing an event in the context of testing and social distancing rules. But apart from that, I think the UK, together with Ireland, has a very good record. I wouldn’t want to let my hopes fly with me as I remember what it was like 10 years ago but we will definitely do our best. The FA will conduct a full review and investigation of the events at Wembley, working with the Met Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and tournament delivery stakeholders. UEFA was awaiting reports from delegates at the match this morning before deciding whether an investigation or sanctions will be brought against the FA, which could be in difficulty for breaking rules on order and safety at matches. This could result in an additional fine or sanctions for the FA, but there could be broader implications for the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The story continues The government has pledged $ 2.8 million to launch a possible bid, with a feasibility study taking place before the official bidding process begins in 2022. FIFA will then vote for a host in 2024. The government and the FA are awaiting the results of the feasibility study, which will assess the UK and Ireland’s chances of winning the tender. A key factor is that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wants to have a single European candidate, with Spain and Portugal also keen to be the hosts. Ceferin thinks it’s ideal to have just one preferred UEFA host, otherwise the vote will be split when it takes place in 2024. FA Managing Director Mark Bullingham shares this point of view and confirmed it last month: If we do decide to bid, the first step will indeed be a primary in Europe. Read more FA hope to persuade Gareth Southgate to remain England manager beyond 2022 World Cup

