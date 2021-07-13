Bank exams: Siddaramaiah accuses Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman of betraying Kannadigas





Former chief minister points out that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha



Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrays Kannadigas by not allowing candidates to take the Bank Personnel Selection Institute (IBPS) exams in Kannada, alleged opposition leader Siddaramaiah. In a series of tweets, the former chief minister alleged that the latest IBPS notification is an example of @ BJP4India being an example for his anti-Kannada stance. The central government should immediately address this problem and guarantee justice in Kannadigas. The IBPS has not responded to repeated requests to offer the option of choosing the local language for taking exams. The IBPS had launched a call for candidates to fill more than 3,000 vacant clerk positions in around 11 nationalized banks. Of these, 407 positions are located in Karnataka. Injustice towards Kannada will result in huge unemployment by excluding Kannadigas from the competition, the congressman said. Candidates could take IBPS exams in regional languages ​​before 2014. After the BJP came to power, the rules were changed to allow only English and Hindi. We even wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to protest against this. #IBPSMosa, he alleged. In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to hold bank reviews in local languages. The former chief minister said: When our government in 2013-18 brought this injustice to the attention of the central government and the Union Finance Minister Ms Sitharaman assured us in Parliament to allow candidates to take exams in regional languages ​​as well. The promise is still not kept. The Kannadigas are ashamed of her. Mr. Siddaramaiah further tweeted Most central and state government programs are implemented through banks. Farmers, workers, women and many others depend on banks. Rural people are harassed by staff who do not know Kannada. The Congress leader attacked Ms. Sitharaman and said: Being elected to Rajya Sabha of Karnataka, she consistently betrayed Kannadigas and Kannada. She continued the same with regard to IBPS exams. She is unfit to represent the people of Karnataka in Rajya Sabha. She would resign if she was ashamed. The former chief minister added: Karnataka elected 25 deputies in Lok Sabha. What are these deputies doing? Although slavery is abolished, the deputies of BJP Karnataka behave like slaves of Narendra Modi. Shame on them! @BSY followers call him Huli (tiger) but actually he is ili (mouse). He hides in burrows when he has to get up in front of @narendramodi. Let him resign if he cannot bring justice to Kannadigas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/banking-exams-siddaramaiah-accuses-modi-nirmala-sitharaman-of-betraying-kannadigas/article35297267.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos