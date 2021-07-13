Developing countries needed $ 4.3 billion to recover from COVID-19 crisis: PM Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that developing countries would need at least $ 4.3 trillion to recover from the current COVID-19 crisis and meet the sustainable development goals, ARY News reported.

Addressing the 2021 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, Prime Minister Imran Khan said developing countries have so far unfortunately obtained access to less than five percent of the amount required.

Stressing the need to enable developing countries to face the challenges, the Prime Minister wished that at least 150 billion dollars be allocated to the financing of sustainable development projects and programs in developing countries.

Universal and affordable access to the COVID-19 vaccine was vital to defeating the virus and reviving global trade, investment and growth, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world must increase vaccine production, including in developing countries, and ensure its rapid distribution. To enable developing countries to buy vaccines at fair prices, he insisted on waiving even temporary intellectual property rights, licensed vaccine production, full funding for the COVAX facility, subsidies and concessional loans.

During his speech, the Prime Minister praised the excellent role played by the Secretary General of the United Nations and all the relief and recovery efforts of the United Nations system following the pandemic.

By the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has remained lucky compared to other countries as the government, through its policy of “smart containment” and focus on the underprivileged, was able to contain the virus. ‘one way or another, he said.

After managing precious lives and livelihoods through the Ehsaas social protection program, Prime Minister Imran said, Pakistan was making efforts to speed up its vaccination campaign.

He underlined the respect of the commitments made to provide concessional finance and subsidies to developing countries, including the commitment of 0.7% of official development assistance (ODA) and the advanced IDA-20 window of 50 billion. of dollars.

