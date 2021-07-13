Wang Yi: Mutual support is the main feature of China-Turkmenistan relations

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on Tuesday, where he praised the healthy and healthy development of bilateral relations, noting that mutual support is the most fundamental characteristic of the relationship.

Wang conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Berdymukhamedov. Noting that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Wang praised the healthy and healthy development of bilateral relations.

He stressed that the strategic direction of the two leaders is the greatest advantage of bilateral relations while mutual support is the fundamental characteristic of the relations between China and Turkmenistan.

Reiterating China’s support for Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality, Wang assured that China is ready to strengthen cooperation in various fields with the Turkmen side in order to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Chinese Foreign Minister called on the two sides to accelerate the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the development strategy of Turkmenistan to revive the Great Silk Road in order to bring tangible benefits to both peoples.

Speaking about the security situation in Central Asia, Wang stressed the urgency and the need for security cooperation between the two sides and pledged that China is ready to maintain close communication with the Turkmen side to cope. to the possible spillover effects caused by the situation in Afghanistan and to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.