Politics
Wang Yi: Mutual support is the main feature of China-Turkmenistan relations
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov on Tuesday, where he praised the healthy and healthy development of bilateral relations, noting that mutual support is the most fundamental characteristic of the relationship.
Wang conveyed greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Berdymukhamedov. Noting that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Wang praised the healthy and healthy development of bilateral relations.
He stressed that the strategic direction of the two leaders is the greatest advantage of bilateral relations while mutual support is the fundamental characteristic of the relations between China and Turkmenistan.
Reiterating China’s support for Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality, Wang assured that China is ready to strengthen cooperation in various fields with the Turkmen side in order to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Chinese Foreign Minister called on the two sides to accelerate the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the development strategy of Turkmenistan to revive the Great Silk Road in order to bring tangible benefits to both peoples.
Speaking about the security situation in Central Asia, Wang stressed the urgency and the need for security cooperation between the two sides and pledged that China is ready to maintain close communication with the Turkmen side to cope. to the possible spillover effects caused by the situation in Afghanistan and to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.
Berdymukhamedov, for his part, asked Wang to convey his greetings to President Xi. At the same time, the president also sent his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CCP). He praised the high-level political mutual respect between the two countries and reiterated Turkmenistan’s commitment to the one-China policy.
The Turkmen president called on the two countries to strengthen win-win cooperation, and said he hoped to strengthen ties in the fields of renewable energy, communications and high technology.
On the same day, Wang also met with Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who is also chairman of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee.
The two sides agreed to work together to advance negotiations on cooperation in the field of natural gas and to expand cooperation on other aspects besides resources.
Promising that China will continue to provide vaccines to the Turkmen side, Wang hopes that through the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee, the two sides can achieve more fruitful results in areas such as trade, education, culture, science and health.
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-13/Wang-Yi-Mutual-support-the-core-feature-of-China-Turkmenistan-ties-11RXG9wHa9y/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]