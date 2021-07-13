PM Modi asks Mary Kom “What’s your favorite punch?” his answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to legendary boxer Mary Kom on Tuesday during her interactions with Indian athletes linked to the Olympics. PM Modi asked the Indian pugilist about her favorite punch. “You are a champion of every punch you throw. However, what’s your favorite punch? Is it a punch, hook, top cut or some other move? Tell us and also why is it your favorite punch, ”PM Modi asked. Mary Kom replied, “Because I’m a southpaw, the punch is my favorite.”

“It’s a very effective shot because I rarely miss my opponent with this punch. It is almost certain to hit them,” she added.

“I want to know who your favorite athlete is,” PM Modi asked again.

“In boxing, I have my hero, my inspiration, Muhammad Ali. I was inspired by him to choose boxing as a profession,” replied Mary Kom.

“Mary Kom ji, you have won almost every boxing tournament in the world. You once said that it was your dream to win an Olympic gold medal. It is not only your dream but also that of the country. “said Prime Minister Modi.

“The country expects you to fulfill your dreams and the dreams of the country.”

Mary Kom, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, will be aiming for one last swan song in Tokyo as these will be her last Olympics.

She made history at the London Games when she became the first Indian female boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

Alongside Mary Kom, eight other Indian boxers qualified for the Tokyo Games.