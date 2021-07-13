Donald Trump’s Lawyer Jenna Ellis Leaves GOP; official called his election statements a “joke”





A November 19, 2020 photo shows lawyer Jenna Ellis speaking at a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington.

WASHINGTON A lawyer who worked on Donald Trump’s electoral challenges said she was quitting the Republican Party following reports that an RNC official described her allegations of electoral fraud as “a joke”.

“The Republican Party has let down Donald Trump and the real Tories under the swamp leadership,” lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted on Monday of the latest dispute between Trump loyalists and the GOP leadership, especially the Republican National Committee .

In a November email, RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer said Ellis and his fellow Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani were defending absurd conspiracy theories about election procedures when the president won. Joe Biden, according to a new book by author Michael Wolff.

What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they’re making fun of the court, Riemer said in an email. They are misleading millions of people who think the president will somehow win this thing.

Many election officials and state judges have dismissed Trump’s election fraud allegations.

Ellis, who discussed his decision to quit the GOP on Real America’s Voice and Newsmax media, said Riemer’s email proves Republican Party officials did not fight enough for Trump.

Ellis, Giuliani and their allies have called for Riemer to be impeached, but he remains the RNC’s chief lawyer.

“I am leaving the Republican Party until the Republican Party returns to the Tories,” Ellis told Newsmax.

In a written statement to the Post, Riemer said he had led the RNC legal team in more than 55 trials on behalf of Trump’s re-election, and “any suggestion that I did not support President Trump or is doing everything in my power to support the RNC efforts to re-elect President Trump are bogus. “

Riemer did not deny that he found other legal efforts without merit.

“I am going to say publicly now what I said then in private,” he said: “I oppose people who have brought lawsuits that have not served President Trump well and have not served him well. not given the best chance in court.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jenna Ellis, Lawyer for Trump, Leaves GOP; civil servant calls his job “a joke”

