Six of 10 ASEAN leaders listed in RSF’s “predators of the press” gallery – The Diplomat
In this March 27, 2021 file photo, Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Credit: AP Photo / File
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ‘s latest update of its predator gallery reads grimly in Southeast Asia, where leaders of six countries have been named for violating press freedom and arbitrarily imprisoning and inciting violence against journalists.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was originally on the roster in 2011, was a highlight following his Rebellionand the violent crackdown it has initiated in Myanmar since.
Since staging the coup, Min Aung Hlaing has subjected the media to a growing crackdown in which all independent media have been shut down, dozens of journalists have been jailed and full control is now exercised on what the press reports, ”says the report. “The terror is back.
Hejoined the leaders of The Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand. Surprisingly perhaps, neither Laos, a one-party communist state since 1975, nor Brunei, where absolute Sharia law was imposed in 2019, were included.
This leaves Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as the sole leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), who have stepped back and let the press do their part. job.
The crackdown on journalism is now the lot of political leaders who share an intense aversion to dissenting voices, especially on social media, RSF adding when they don’t have blood on their hands[its]because they directly or indirectly pushed for the assassination of journalists.
This is a situation made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which human rights activists say hasbeen used byleaders to restrict press freedom by jailing journalists through laws passed under the guise of health concerns.
RSF said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had risencollusion at all levels within the state apparatusandbuilt an arsenal he can use to wage an all-out war against journalists.
An arsenal which includes spurious accusations of defamation, tax evasion or violation of the laws on the capital; cancellation of broadcasting licenses; get accomplices to buy out media and align their journalists; and use an army of trolls to subject journalists to online harassment.
MwaitingUncomfortable. Prayut Chan-o-cha, prhyme minister of Thailand,Haredeveloped an extremely comprehensive information control systemFfrom the first months of his reign,that he tore off by his ownRebellionin 2014.
Prayut has a tailor-made weapon to suppress independent media alese majestelaw which is the most draconian in the world, a weapon that not only penalizes insulting the sovereign, according to the report.
Thanks to the possibility of accumulating sentences, any thoughtless comment on the monarchy can send someone to prison for up to 60 years.
A total of 37 leaders were named in the report, including from China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Iran, Turkey and Syria are also on the list, making the entire Asian continent, from the Pacific Ocean to the Mediterranean. a hostile environment for journalists.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam was also added to the list, becoming the second woman to be named a predator after Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
Carrie Lam has relentlessly targeted the symbols of press freedom in Hong Kong. By freezing the financial assets ofApple Daily, one of the few mainstream Chinese-language media to still openly criticize Beijing, it forced the newspaper to close in June 2021, RSF said.
The great shame is that the period of much greater freedoms, which followed an easing of the war on terror in the late 2000s, practically ended a decade later.
And men last yearstoo muchleadersto haveput their power before that of their people and entrenched themselvestrying to crush the free pressand dissenting voicesin the dust integral part ofthe second cold war, at least in Asia.
Luke Hunt can be followed on Twitter@lukeanthonyhunt
