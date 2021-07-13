Greenpeace throws 625 kg of plastic waste in front of Boris Johnson’s door





More than 600 kilograms of plastic waste have been dumped at the door of Downing Street as part of an “intervention” by climate activists Greenpeace. The organization alleges that what was left outside the residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson equals the amount of plastic waste the UK exports to other countries every 30 seconds. Onlookers saw a truck emptying materials alongside a character disguised as a caricature of the Prime Minister, similar to the one featured in the organization’s viral “Wasteminster” video released earlier this year. This action was taken in retaliation for the broken promise in the Conservative Party manifesto to ban the export of all plastic waste. Last year the UK exported 688,000 tonnes of plastic packaging waste to other countries, an average of 1.8 million kilograms per day or 625 kilograms every 30 seconds. Lobbying by plastics industry halts crucial progress Earlier this year, a Greenpeace investigation found mountains of UK household plastics were being burned in landfills and roadsides in ten different locations in Turkey. The country is the UK’s biggest outlet for these worrying exports, according to the BBC. Tensions around the issue have escalated in light of a Turkish government policy shift that has reportedly reduced the amount of plastic the UK can send there. The proposed ban would have included exports of PET, HDPE and LDPE, the types of plastics used in beverage bottles, health and beauty products, films and plastic bags. It is believed that a series of lobbying efforts by the plastics industry contributed to this sudden change, just a week after it was implemented. A Defra spokesperson admitted at the time of the policy announcement that the UK should “handle more of its waste at home”. As the world’s second-largest plastic consumer, Johnson is tasked with creating an infrastructure to recycle all of its waste nationwide to reduce the frequency of damaging disposal methods. What are the consequences ? The plastics industry presents an economic argument for exporting waste to less economically developed countries. The reality of the situation, however, is much darker. “It is worrying that the Turkish government has succumbed to industry lobbying and postponed its ban on imports of plastic waste,” said Megan Randles, political activist at Greenpeace UK. “British plastic sent to Turkey is thrown away and burned, with serious environmental and social consequences for the local population.” She argues that the Turkish government blockade should implore the British government “to urgently ban all exports of plastic waste and prevent our plastic waste from impacting other countries.” “We hope this pile of plastic will help the government not only visualize the sheer volume of plastic waste we export, but also understand what it feels like to have garbage dumped on your doorstep. “

