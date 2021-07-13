Addison Rae sparks controversy after being ‘exposed’ to Trump by NEK Boys





One of TikTok’s most popular stars, Addison Rae, has come under scrutiny again after being seen chatting with former President Donald Trump during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC ).

In a YouTube video posted to the boys ‘channel NELK, Rae can be seen talking to the former president saying’ hello ‘and that it’s’ so nice to meet [him]. “

Youtube, NELKAddison Rae saluting Donald Trump in UFC

It was after the NELK boys themselves had a friendly chat with the former president and had mundane conversations.

Addison Rae attended the UFC fight between McGregor and Poirier and sat alongside the NELK Boys in some of the best seats in the house.

As they were seated in such a popular spot, there were countless big names and recognizable faces around them. NELK Boys uploaded the clip with the track “Donald Trump Is Smashing Addison Rae!”

Topic starts at 23:16

After Rae talks to Trump, several of the boys from NELK make rude comments about why Rae approached him.

Addison Rae’s “Republican” controversy

Addison Rae has already gotten into hot water about Trump.

In September 2020, a viral TikTok appeared to show that Rae had registered as a Republican three times in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The video, which has racked up over a million views, elicited a response from Rae.

In a comment on TikTok at the time, Rae said, “That’s not true hahahaha. First, I’m from Louisiana, second, I’m not even registered to vote and I never have been. I am doing this for the first time with someone important and I am delighted to do it.

Twitter users also believed they saw a Trump 2020 flag in a photo posted by Rae. However, Rae was quick to refute this indication that it was an Old Navy souvenir.

my meme bought us for my daddy’s birthday (July 4th) a good 2010 souvenir pic.twitter.com/6ROj0JcGyy

– Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) August 27, 2020

It wasn’t Rae’s only controversy in the UFC, either. The TikTok star was criticized for reporting on the event after only studying broadcast journalism for three months. Rae later responded to criticism.

Twitter reacts to Addison’s meeting with Trump

Similar to the first rumor that Rae might be supporting Trump, some people were disappointed that Rae was so friendly to the former president.

steals black designers and coddles white supremacists? are we really surprised? pic.twitter.com/TkZXAAJR9f

– estelle (@chi_townrusher) July 13, 2021

Others saw the irony that Rae was so happy to greet Trump when he tried to ban TikTok in the United States while he was president.

Rae was at one point the highest paid TikToker.

Doesn’t Addison remember that at one point he tried to abolish tiktok? Smh😩

– billylilly000 (@ billyli96919002) July 13, 2021

Other fans were also surprised that Rae could simply walk up to Trump at the event and slap him on the shoulder.

As a former president, he enjoys the protection of the secret services.

That’s what I said ! The man has no secret service or what ???

– Judith Garcia (@JudithAnnn) July 13, 2021

Addison Rae has yet to comment on the situation on her social media.

