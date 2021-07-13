Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi, requests clearance of GST dues





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged the central government to set up an AIIMS in the state and provide pending GST dues worth more than Rs.4,500 crore. Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed various issues related to the state, including rail projects. Vijayan said he had a very cordial and friendly meeting with the prime minister, who also expressed support for the state’s major plans.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the state to undertake new projects, he added. Speaking to media in the nation’s capital, Vijayan said he asked the prime minister to immediately provide the pending GST (Goods and Services Tax) of Rs.4524 crore related to fiscal year 2020-21 . There are financial problems and the state needs a lot of help, the chief minister said, discussing the issue of increasing GST dues with the prime minister. The application for an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Kerala has been pending for a long time. “We have discussed the request for AIIMS in Kerala and the Prime Minister has been very positive in his response,” said Vijayan. According to Vijayan, the prime minister also expressed interest in the possibility of inland waterways. They also discussed the Angamaly-Sabari railway line project, light rail projects in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, among others. The questions regarding the authorization to land large aircraft at Kozhikode airport and those related to Kannur airport were also discussed. Vijayan also held meetings with Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwini Vaishnaw. Puri is the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs as well as the Minister of Oil and Natural Gas. Vaishnaw is responsible for the railways, communications, and electronics and information technology portfolios. This is Vijayan’s first visit to the nation’s capital since the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) returned to power in parliamentary elections held in April. He was sworn in as chief minister for the second time with 20 ministers on May 20. When asked about traders’ demand to open stores in Kozhikode and that they might not wait for the state government to decide, Vijayan said the matter would be dealt with accordingly if they resorted to another way. . The comments also come against the backdrop of a high number of COVID cases and restrictions in place in different parts of the state to curb the spread of infections.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-meets-pm-modi-seeks-gst-dues-clearance/articleshow/84379286.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos