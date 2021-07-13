Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the world to increase vaccine production and ensure rapid distribution





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the United Nations High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2021, July 13, 2021. Geo News

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged coronavirus vaccine-producing countries to increase production and ensure rapid distribution to all, including developing countries.

“While the support offered by some major nations is commendable, there is still a long way to go,” the prime minister said, addressing the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2021.

He noted earlier that the forum is being held “at a critical juncture in human history”.

“The world is facing an unprecedented triple challenge: the COVID-19 pandemic; the reversal of economic progress; and the existential threat posed by climate change, ”he said.

He praised “the excellent role” played by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and “all of the United Nations system’s relief and recovery efforts following the pandemic”.

Speaking of Pakistan’s efforts to fight COVID-19, the prime minister said the country had been “luckier than other countries.”

“Through our policies of ‘smart locks’ and focusing on the disadvantaged, we have managed to contain the virus in one way or another. We have managed to save precious lives and at the same time means. subsistence, ”he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the international recognition of Pakistan’s pandemic containment strategy and the Ehsaas social protection program.

“We are now making every effort to speed up our vaccination campaign,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic had “exposed and accentuated the endemic inequalities that exist within and between nations”.

“The world economy will not fully recover until all rich and poor countries are able to accelerate and increase their investments to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and climate goals”, a- he continued.

The Prime Minister said he believes the following actions, nationally and internationally, are “essential to effectively respond to the triple crisis”.

Universal and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was “essential” that universal and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines be ensured “to defeat the virus and revive global trade, investment and growth.”

“The world must increase vaccine production, including in developing countries, and ensure its rapid distribution. While the support offered by some major nations is commendable, there is still a lot to do, ”he said.

The Prime Minister described the following as a “vital emergency”:

The waiver of intellectual property rights, even temporary; Licensed vaccine production; Full financing of the COVAX facility; and Provision of grants and concessional loans to enable developing countries to purchase vaccines at fair prices. “Build back better”

The prime minister said what is also needed is the mobilization of adequate funding “to enable developing countries to meet the triple challenge of resuming COVID, implementing the SDGs and achieving the environmental objectives “.

There are “synergies in these three challenges” that should be used to rebuild better, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said high-income countries have been able to inject $ 17 trillion to boost their economies, but others are still struggling.

” Developing countries […] are estimated to need at least $ 4.3 trillion to recover from crises and implement the SDGs. They have so far, unfortunately, gained access to less than 5% of that amount, “the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister reminded the forum that last September, he had proposed the creation of new IMF special drawing rights “as an effective means of generating financing for development”.

“I welcome the agreement to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs. Yet the additional reserves created for the poorest countries will not provide the scale of financial assistance they need,” he said. He underlines.

“It is therefore essential that the IMF Managing Director’s proposal that high-income countries voluntarily reallocate part of their unused quotas to the IMF be urgently approved,” the Prime Minister continued.

He said he hopes “at least $ 150 billion will be reallocated to finance sustainable development projects and programs in developing countries” through the IMF, the World Bank and other banks and institutions. of development.

The Prime Minister also explained how high-cost debt restructuring is “another essential instrument to provide fiscal space and development finance to affected developing countries.”

He cautioned, however, that any “common framework” for debt restructuring “should not involve protracted negotiations that defeat the goal of debt relief.”

“At this critical time, the commitments made to provide concessional finance and grants to developing countries, including the 0.7% ODA commitment and the advanced IDA-20 window of $ 50 billion, must be held, “Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He further called for honoring “the commitment made by developed countries to provide $ 100 billion a year in climate finance”, which he said is “vital, including for the success of COP-26 in Glasgow “.

The Prime Minister said the accumulated climate finance commitment “now stands at over $ 1 trillion”.

“Amounts offered for development cooperation, including ODA, cannot be double counted as part of the climate finance commitment,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that at least 50% of climate finance should be allocated to adaptation.

This would allow developing countries to implement their climate commitments in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, he said.

“Pakistan’s flagship projects such as our Recharge initiative and the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project can greatly benefit from such support,” he added.

“Sustainable infrastructure must be at the heart of development strategies”

The Prime Minister said that national and international development strategies “should target sectors which enable developing countries to respond to the triple challenge”.

These include:

COVID Recovery; Human Development; Social Protection; Renewable Energies; Sustainable Agriculture; Climate Change; and digitization.

He said investing in sustainable infrastructure that has an impact on 92% of the SDGs “must be a central part of development strategies”.

“The UN, with its single convening power, should initiate a multi-stakeholder dialogue to mobilize the investment of $ 1 trillion required each year in sustainable infrastructure,” suggested the Prime Minister.

“In addition, the United Nations development system, including the SDG Investment Fair, can make a vital contribution by enabling developing countries to come up with viable projects that can attract public and private investment,” he said. he adds.

“Preferential access to world markets”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that “the structural and systemic deficiencies in the international financial and trade architecture must be addressed comprehensively and urgently”.

“The international trade regime must provide all developing countries with fair and preferential access to world markets,” he said, adding: “Protectionist measures erected by some major economies in violation of WTO agreements must be repealed.

The Prime Minister reiterated his demand for an end to the large amounts of illicit financing from developing countries and for the unconditional return of their stolen assets.

He said the 14 FACTI Panel recommendations “deserve to be approved and implemented”.

“I welcome the US proposal for a minimum global corporate tax to prevent profit shifting and tax evasion,” the prime minister said.

International cooperation for a more prosperous world

Ultimately, Prime Minister Imran Khan explained how the pandemic “revealed the essential unity of humanity and the close interdependence of nations”.

“This crisis should crystallize awareness of the immutable importance of the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that we must “focus on peaceful and just resolution of disputes and promote international cooperation to build a more equitable, stable and prosperous world”.

