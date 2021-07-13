Trump dumps on Brett Kavanaugh in Michael Wolff’s new book





Former President Donald Trump, in a book published Tuesday by Michael Wolff, said he was “very disappointed” with the votes of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won candidate, and that he “did not get the vote. courage you need to be great righteousness. “

Leading the News: “There were so many more I could have named, and everyone wanted me to do that,” Trump told Wolff in an interview for the cheeky headline “Landslide.”

“Where would he be without me? I saved his life. He wouldn’t even be in a law firm. Who would have had him? Nobody. Totally dishonored. Only I saved him.”

Between the lines: After the election, as Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported in his’ Off the Rails’ series, Trump saved his worst venom for the people he said owed him because he got them their jobs.

He endlessly lamented the betrayal of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, reminding people of how he climbed in the primary polls after Trump approved it. Kavanaugh staying by his side. For Kavanaugh, failing to appeal to Trump on the matter of ultimate importance, overturning the election was, in Trump’s mind, a betrayal of the utmost importance.

Wolff writes that Trump feels betrayed by the three judges he appointed to the tribunal, including Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, but “reserved a particular bile for Kavanaugh.”

Recalling the brutal confirmation fight, Trump said: “Virtually every senator called me … and said, ‘Let him go, sir, set him free. He’s killing us, Kavanaugh. ‘ … I said, ‘I can’t do that.’ “” I had plenty of time to pick someone else, “Trump continued.” I went through that thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh and I saved his life, and I saved his career. At great cost to myself… okay? I fought for this guy and kept him. “

“I don’t want anything (…) but I am very disappointed with him, with his decisions,” Trump said.

“I can’t even believe what’s going on. I’m very disappointed with Kavanaugh. I just told you something that I haven’t told a lot of people. In retrospect, he just didn’t have the guts. what you need to be a great judge. I’m basing this on more than just election. “

Wolff gives an entertaining account of what it was like for the book writers who received interviews from Trump at Mar-a-Lago:

It’s called the salon, but it’s actually the Mar-a-Lago hall, a large Rococo entrance with a vaulted ceiling, part hunting lodge, part Renaissance palace. But it really is the throne room. … He sits, in a regulatory dark suit and shiny baby blue or tan red tie, on a low chair in the center of the room, his legs almost delicately rolled to the side, seeing a line of pleaders or chatting on the phone, all public conversations.

And why would Trump talk to Wolff, who wrote two previous bestsellers with devastating accounts of Trump’s dysfunction?

“The fact that he was speaking to me could only reasonably be explained by his absolute conviction that his voice alone has the power to change reality,” writes Wolff. Trump told Wolff, “I don’t blame you. I blame my people.”

