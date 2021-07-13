Connect with us

Indian athletes heading to Olympics thank Prime Minister Modi for cheering them on

On Tuesday July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Indian athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23. Many athletes, in turn, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging words to encourage the Indian contingent linked to the Olympics. .

Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu was quoted by ANI: “It was an absolute honor and pleasure to speak to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the whole nation for his continued support and we hope to make you proud in the Olympics ”.

Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian hockey team, explained how “fantastic” it was his experience interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He thanked the Prime Minister for always encouraging players with his “motivational words”, which he said always encourage them to give the best of their abilities.

Boxing champion Ashish Kumar Chaudhary also called it a “moment of pride”.

Likewise, many other players from the Indian contingent bound for the Olympics thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting their spirits ahead of the huge international multisport event.

Besides the athletes, many netizens also praised Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the athletes who would travel to the Olympic Games in Tokyo to make the country proud. They believed that the Prime Minister’s encouraging and inspiring words would surely boost players’ confidence.

Internet users could not help but congratulate PM Modi for speaking up and personally encouraging each Olympian.

“This quality of Modiji is just amazing,” said another social media user.

Another user commented on how PM Modi not only encouraged athletes, but told them about various topics such as the basics of participation, sportsmanship and the importance of health.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally interacted with the 126 athletes bound for Tokyo and said he looked forward to their competition and efforts for the upcoming Games.

“Let us all # Cheer4India. Interact with our Tokyo Olympics contingent, ”PM Modi tweeted while sharing his interaction with the athletes on his official Twitter account.

PM Modi too sharing excerpts from his interaction with various athletes on his Twitter account.

During his interaction, PM Modi asked the contingent to do their best and advised the athletes not to be overwhelmed by expectations.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth and Sports; Nisith Pramanik, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Justice and former Minister of Youth and Sports also participated in the interaction event.

A total of 126 athletes from 22 states will represent India in 18 different sporting events during the tournament. They will participate in a total of 64 cumulative events. It is the largest contingent ever sent by India. Boxer Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be India’s flag bearers in the opening session while Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag bearer in the closing ceremony. Several athletes such as Bhavani Devi (fencing), Nethra Kumanan (sailing), Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj (swimming) will represent India for the first time.

