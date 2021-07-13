Indian athletes heading to Olympics thank Prime Minister Modi for cheering them on

On Tuesday July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with Indian athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23. Many athletes, in turn, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging words to encourage the Indian contingent linked to the Olympics. .

Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu was quoted by ANI: “It was an absolute honor and pleasure to speak to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the whole nation for his continued support and we hope to make you proud in the Olympics ”.

It was an absolute honor and pleasure speaking to PM Modi with the rest of the Indian contingent. I would like to thank him and the whole nation for his continued support and we hope to make you proud in the Olympics: World Commuter Champion PV Sindhu of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) (photo file) pic.twitter.com/VOaDaN6ZoS ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Manpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian hockey team, explained how “fantastic” it was his experience interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He thanked the Prime Minister for always encouraging players with his “motivational words”, which he said always encourage them to give the best of their abilities.

It was fantastic to interact with PM Modi ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. He always encourages us to give the best of ourselves and his motivating words inspired us ahead of the biggest competition of our lives: Manpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team (photo file) pic.twitter.com/I1K9qUV3tV ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Boxing champion Ashish Kumar Chaudhary also called it a “moment of pride”.

Moment of pride! It was amazing interacting with Sh. arenarendramodi ji, sh @ianuragthakur , Ch @KirenRijiju ji and all other respected officials. https://t.co/c3jRho9m5q Ashish Kumar Chaudhary (@OLyAshish) July 13, 2021

Likewise, many other players from the Indian contingent bound for the Olympics thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting their spirits ahead of the huge international multisport event.

It is an honor to interact with the PM. It was really encouraging and motivating. I thank him for his interaction with the athletes and I have the privilege of being a part of it. I wish all the athletes good luck with the games: Shooter, Elavenil Valarivan, after interaction with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/6XdjPBP6y8 ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Besides the athletes, many netizens also praised Prime Minister Modi’s interaction with the athletes who would travel to the Olympic Games in Tokyo to make the country proud. They believed that the Prime Minister’s encouraging and inspiring words would surely boost players’ confidence.

arenarendramodi This interaction with the Tokyo Olympics contingent and their families is so inspiring. It will surely boost morale and they will certainly bring laurels to the country.# Cheer4India https://t.co/RSTJWbNAZv SanghiDentico, (@priyathedentico) July 13, 2021

Internet users could not help but congratulate PM Modi for speaking up and personally encouraging each Olympian.

This is really a great Modi thing. Speak and personally encourage each Olympian. It will be a great morale booster for them !! All the best to all athletes representing India at the Olympics # Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics # Tokyo2020 https://t.co/ufOcUIph1c Athiswamy (athitheboss) July 13, 2021

“This quality of Modiji is just amazing,” said another social media user.

PM arenarendramodi Ji having words with all Indian players and their families for #TokyoOlympics.

This quality of Narendra Modi Ji is simply amazing.

This will surely increase the confidence of the players.

A real chef! # Cheer4India Kishor Jangid (@iKishorJangid) July 13, 2021

Another user commented on how PM Modi not only encouraged athletes, but told them about various topics such as the basics of participation, sportsmanship and the importance of health.

The path arenarendramodi ji not only gives a pep talk to the Indian contingent but also talks to them about the basics of participation, sportsmanship and maintaining healthy health for #TokyoOlympics# Cheer4India is good to watch@ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/5CK4dih0mJ MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 13, 2021

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally interacted with the 126 athletes bound for Tokyo and said he looked forward to their competition and efforts for the upcoming Games.

“Let us all # Cheer4India. Interact with our Tokyo Olympics contingent, ”PM Modi tweeted while sharing his interaction with the athletes on his official Twitter account.

Let us all # Cheer4India. Interact with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

PM Modi too sharing excerpts from his interaction with various athletes on his Twitter account.

During his interaction, PM Modi asked the contingent to do their best and advised the athletes not to be overwhelmed by expectations.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth and Sports; Nisith Pramanik, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Justice and former Minister of Youth and Sports also participated in the interaction event.

A total of 126 athletes from 22 states will represent India in 18 different sporting events during the tournament. They will participate in a total of 64 cumulative events. It is the largest contingent ever sent by India. Boxer Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be India’s flag bearers in the opening session while Bajrang Punia will be India’s flag bearer in the closing ceremony. Several athletes such as Bhavani Devi (fencing), Nethra Kumanan (sailing), Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj (swimming) will represent India for the first time.