Xi hails strong resilience and potential for Sino-Turkish cooperation





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday praised the resilience and enormous potential of cooperation between China and Turkey during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday. During the conversation, Xi highly appreciated the close cooperation between the two sides in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that this has added a new highlight in bilateral relations. Noting that the two sides will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Xi said China is ready to work with Turkey to advance bilateral strategic cooperation. Stressing that the two sides must respect the other’s fundamental concerns and strengthen strategic mutual trust, the Chinese president reiterated China’s support for Turkey to defend its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity as well as its strategy. of development. China is ready to strengthen cooperation in areas such as counterterrorism and security with Turkey, Xi said. He called on the two sides to promote the synergy between the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Turkish “Intermediate Corridor” plan, to strengthen cooperation in the economic and trade fields to achieve more results. in pragmatic cooperation. Speaking of cooperation in the field of vaccines, Xi reassured his Turkish counterpart of China’s support in this regard while stressing that the two sides should jointly oppose the politicization of the tracing of the virus and any attempts to label the virus. virus with certain terms. Xi also called on the Turkish side to jointly build a common health community for humanity with China. Erdogan, for his part, expressed his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Reiterating Turkey’s special attention to developing relations with China, the Turkish president wishes to strengthen cooperation on vaccines against COVID-19. He also expressed Turkey’s support for China to defend its national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and counterterrorism activities and expressed the country’s opposition to those who attempt to carry out separatist activities which undermine China’s sovereignty over Turkish territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-13/Xi-Jinping-holds-phone-talks-with-Turkish-president–11RZTleSbcs/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos