Sindh Health Minister sounds alarm as 35 Delta variant cases confirmed in Karachi since June – Pakistan





Sindh’s Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the coronavirus, with 35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi so far.

The 35 cases of the Delta variant, first detected in India, have been confirmed in Karachi since June, the Sindh health department said in a statement.

He said “severe symptoms” of the virus have been seen in people who have been confirmed to have the Delta variant.

Read: What we know so far about the Covid-19 Delta variant and its Delta Plus subline

Five members of the same family in the Lyari district of Karachi were found carrying the Delta variant, the statement added.

He further said that 18 cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed this month alone, with all affected patients undergoing treatment.

Pechuho urged the public to limit travel and follow precautionary measures, including wearing masks in public places.

“The effects of the Delta variant in India are before us; the public will have to show responsibility,” she added.

The 35 cases of the Delta variant were detected through genome sequencing performed on confirmed Covid-19 infections, suggesting that there may be more undetected cases of the Delta strain within communities.

Sindh Health Department spokesman Atif Vighio told Dawn.com that genome sequencing is underway in cases where a person arrives in the province from another country where the variant Delta is the predominant strain, and tested positive for Covid-19.

He said that out of a total of 78,000 people who arrived in the province from abroad in June and July, 214 tested positive for Covid-19; all of these cases were sent for genome sequencing which confirmed 35 Delta infections.

The Delta variant is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first identified in India. It takes its name from the World Health Organization (WHO), which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses are constantly mutating and most of the changes are not of concern. But there are fears that some variants may evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more serious disease, or escape the protection offered by vaccines.

Experts say the Delta variant spreads more easily due to mutations that allow it to attach better to cells in our body. In the UK, the variant was responsible for 90% of all new infections last month.

In the United States, it accounted for 20% of infections, and health officials said it could become the dominant type in the country as well.

“It is not yet clear whether the variant is making people sicker as more data needs to be collected,” said Dr Jacob John, who studies viruses at Christian Medical College in Vellore, southern India. .

On Monday, Sindh’s health department had proposed closing primary schools in the province as well as banning indoor meals as the coronavirus positivity rate climbed to 7pc in Sindh and 14pc in Karachi.

He further proposed to keep businesses closed for two days, instead of one safe day per week currently in effect.

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week warned of an impending fourth wave of Covid-19 in the country, calling the Delta variant of greater concern.

As many as 15 people were diagnosed with the Delta variant in Rawalpindi last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634868 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos