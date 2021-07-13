Mark Drakeford slams Boris Johnson for announcing Freedom Day without saying it only affected England





The Welsh Prime Minister said it was “disappointing” that Boris Johnson failed to explain the rule changes he announced on Monday that only applied to England. Mr Drakeford had a call Monday with Michael Gove of the UK government, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Northern Irish figures, before the PM gave a press conference at 5 p.m. Responding to questions from members of Senedd in a plenary session, Mr Drakeford said he had made a “plea” through Michael Gove for the PM to make explicit that the rules he was lifting did not happen. applied only to England. Learn more about what Boris Johnson announced on Monday “We have all pleaded through Mr Gove that the Prime Minister, at his press conference, make it clear that he is only making announcements for England,” said the Welsh Prime Minister. “It was still disappointing that the Prime Minister found it to be such a difficult thing to do. It would have helped. It would have helped with clarity.” The Prime Minister was responding to questions from Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies. Mr Drakeford told him: “It seems to me that every part of the UK is moving in the same direction. We can do it at different speeds and in different ways, but the essential direction of travel is the same between all of us. We all want to keep lifting the restrictions and all of us want to do it in a way that protects people. “ Wales Matters brings the best of WalesOnline’s coverage on politics, health, education, news and local democracy straight to your inbox. Today more than ever this kind of journalism is important and we want you to be able to access it in one place with just one click. It’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time. To register, click here, enter your email address and follow the simple instructions. Mr Drakeford said keeping people in different parts of the UK up to date with the rules that apply to them is a “challenge”. “It would have helped if the Prime Minister had been clearer to people that he was not making an announcement for Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales. I think the people on our borders are more used to it. They lived 18 months there being differences on both sides of the border. “ Mr Drakeford will announce the results of the latest rule review for Wales on Wednesday. He said his cabinet would meet on Wednesday morning to finalize the rule changes that would apply to Wales.

