Reviews | America only punishes a certain type of rebel





Before he died, Davis wrote The Rise and Fall of the Confederate Government, a two-volume work in which he purported to show that the Southern States had the rightful power to withdraw from a Union in which they were, as sovereign communities, voluntarily entered. and that secession was a just response to violations and usurpations of the Constitution.

Alexander Stephens also sought to justify himself with a book that presented the Civil War as a struggle against opposing principles that resided in the organic structure of state government. It was a conflict, he wrote, between the principles of Federation, on the one hand, and Centralism, or Consolidation, on the other.

Clemency for the defeated Confederates not only gave them the opportunity to shape the memory of warring nations, it also contributed to a climate of impunity that fueled violence against blacks and their allies. Contemporary observers blamed the New Orleans massacre of 1866 in which a mob of white rioters attacked a group made up mostly of black unionists, killing dozens and injuring many over permissive reconstruction policies of President Johnson.

Blood is on his hands, the blood of innocent and loyal citizens, who had committed no other crime than seeking to protect themselves from the bad government of the rebels, which he, Andrew Johnson, had imposed on them, wrote the Chicago Tribune.

To explain Johnson’s leniency, historian Eric Foner notes two factors. The first was Johnson’s deep-rooted racism, his belief that only white males should run the South. Second, his ambition to serve a second term. So, as Foner writes in Reconstruction: Americas Unfinished Revolution, Johnson came to view cooperation with the old Confederate elite as essential to two interrelated goals: white supremacy in the South and his own re-election as president.

In other words, Johnson’s willingness to hold the former Confederates accountable was tempered by both ideology and the realities of partisan politics. The Southern Planter class might have been disloyal, but they still represented the type of citizen Johnson felt he had to rule, as well as the type of voter he hoped to attract.

This is an important point. The United States has never fought to punish radicals who oppose hierarchy and domination. Whether you are a radical trade unionist, a black revolutionary, or a left-wing activist, attempting to upset existing class and social relations or, at times, even associating with people who defended these ideas, was to court the repression of the State. The two red fears of the 20th century are sufficient proof of this.

