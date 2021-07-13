Prime Minister Narendra Modi worries about large crowds without masks at hill stations and markets; says no compromise on COVID-19 standards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over crowds at hill stations and markets without wearing masks or observing social distancing standards, as he urged everyone to be wary of complacency to prevent a third wave of coronavirus spread.

He asked people to avoid the argument that they “want to profit before the third wave of coronavirus” and stressed that there should be no compromise in adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

“It is true that tourism, commerce and business have been greatly affected by the coronavirus. But today I will say with great emphasis that having huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks and not following COVID protocols is a matter of concern and is not well, ”Modi said when interacting with chief ministers of eight northeastern states via video conference.

The third wave can be avoided by remaining cautious and strictly following all protocols, he said and stressed that the vaccination campaign must be continuously accelerated.

Modi said the COVID-19 situation was concerning in some districts in the Northeast region and urged chief ministers to remain vigilant and act quickly to control the spread of the virus.

The health ministry has also raised concerns about an increase in coronavirus cases in northeastern states in recent days and central teams have been dispatched to seven states in that region – Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram , Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura – to support them in the management of COVID-19.

The prime minister said tougher measures were needed at the micro level to control the spread of the virus and called for more emphasis on micro-containment areas.

During the interaction, the chief ministers discussed the issue of vaccine reluctance and steps taken to overcome it.

As Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma told Prime Minister Modi his government was trying to increase the vaccination rate in tea plantation areas of the state, which have seen a surge of COVID-19 case, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for an increase. in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

The CMs have given assurances that they will take timely action to lower the positivity rate as well as the number of cases in their respective states.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on July 16 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in those states.

These are among the states where the number of infections has increased in several districts or has not generally declined, unlike most other states.

Noting the rapidly mutating nature of the coronavirus, Modi advised strict monitoring of changes and tracking of all variants.

Experts are studying the mutations and their impact and in such a scenario, prevention and treatment are essential, he said.

Modi stressed that the usefulness of physical distancing, masks, vaccines is clear and that the route of testing, monitoring and treatment is a proven strategy.

“Kai baar hum ye tark sunte hain aur kuch log toh bada sina taan ke bolte hain ‘arey bhai teesri leher aane se pehle hum enjoy karna chahte hain’ (We often hear the argument and some say it with a big assertion that ‘ we want to savor before the arrival of the third wave ‘).

“It’s important to make people understand that the third wave won’t come on its own,” Modi said.

The main question in our mind should be how to prevent the third wave and strictly enforce the COVID protocol, he said.

Experts repeatedly warn against neglect and overpopulation as it can lead to a massive increase in cases, Modi said.

The prime minister strongly advocated preventing avoidable gatherings.

“If we remain cautious and take precautions, we can prevent the third wave … There should be no compromise on this,” he said.

The virtual meeting brought together the Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, as well as the Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.

The Chief Ministers thanked the Prime Minister for the timely action in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated his special attention and concern for the North East.

In his remarks, the prime minister said that in the central government’s “one vaccine for all, free for all” campaign, the Northeast is also of equal importance, as he underlined the need to continue to accelerate the process of vaccination.

To deal with myths about vaccination and to mobilize people, Modi called on chief ministers to enlist the help of social, educational institutes, celebrities and religious organizations.

He called for accelerating the vaccination campaign in areas where the spread of the virus is expected.

Referring to the recent Cabinet approval of a Rs 23,000 crore package to improve testing and treatment infrastructure, the Prime Minister said this would help strengthen health infrastructure in the North East.

This package will speed up testing, diagnostics and genome sequencing in the northeast, he said.

Modi also stressed the need to rapidly increase the number of beds, oxygen facilities and pediatric care infrastructure in the northeast.

The prime minister said hundreds of oxygen factories are being established across the country through the PM-CARES fund and the Northeast also has around 150 factories.

He urged the chief ministers to quickly complete the process of establishing these factories. Modi stressed the need to create temporary hospitals due to the geographic location of the Northeast.

Modi also called for preparing a skilled workforce as oxygen factories, intensive care wards and new machinery reaching block-level hospitals will need them. He assured all the help of the central government.

Noting the capacity of 20 lakh tests per day in the country, the Prime Minister stressed the need to increase the testing infrastructure in the affected districts as a priority.

He called for aggressive testing as well as random testing. The Prime Minister also expressed the hope that with collective efforts “we will surely be able to” contain the spread “of the coronavirus.

Modi commended the people, health workers and governments of the Northeast for their hard work in combating the pandemic and creating infrastructure for testing, treatment and vaccination despite the difficult terrain of states.

Union Home Secretary Shah spoke of the reduction in the total number of daily cases, but warned that this should not lead to becoming lax and lowering the guard.

He said some areas of the country are experiencing high positivity rates and stressed the importance of testing, tracing, tracking and vaccination.

The Union Health Secretary gave an overview of COVID-19 cases in the country and discussed the high positivity rate in some northeastern states.

He also briefed on measures taken to increase the supply of medical oxygen and also gave an overview of the progress of vaccination, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the number of COVID-19, the northeast region has been of concern with the number of cases either increasing or not matching the national trend, noted the experts.