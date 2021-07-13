Trump’s speech to CPAC preceded by dismissed priest who “divides” downplaying importance of science





Before former President Donald Trump delivers his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. On Sunday, the “divisive” Catholic priest Father James Altman took the stage to pray for God’s blessing on the conference, denounce the cancellation of culture and downplay the importance of science.

His appearance at the event came two days after he was suspended from preaching and fired from his role as pastor of a Wisconsin church.

Altman was dismissed from his post and banned from preaching or celebrating mass other than in private by the Bishop of La Crosse, William Callahan, last week. Altman was also commissioned to do a 30-day spiritual retreat to “give him the opportunity to spiritually heal, rejuvenate and resolve the issues that caused this decree to be issued.” Altman is also prohibited from “serving as a pastor.”

Altman’s appearance at CPAC, where the theme was “America Not Canceled,” seemed to violate those terms.

“Send your Spirit,” Altman prayed to the assembled spectators at CPAC, “upon us like the dew that nourished the Israelites wandering in the wilderness in their time and place. Nourish us and strengthen us with such grace that we can be such witnesses of faith, family and country that the whole world will know that we will not be canceled. “

In recent months, Altman has courted controversy by publicly breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules during shutdowns, calling the coronavirus pandemic a “hoax” and denigrating vaccination efforts.

“Our help is in the name of the Lord, who actually created the heavens and the earth, and that’s all the science we need to know,” Altman told CPAC attendees. It was not immediately clear whether he was referring to the COVID-19 vaccination, although this was a topic of discussion during the event.

During morning prayer at CPAC, the pastor says that God made heaven and earth, “and that’s all science we need to know.” On brand. pic.twitter.com/UpcsKkEXHy

– Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 11, 2021

In April, read a page in the old Altman church bulletin, it is “evil for anyone to point out virtue / shame / forcing them to take such an drug, making you nothing. other than a guinea pig, “appearing to refer to COVID. -19 vaccines. “God is still the best doctor and prayer is always the best medicine,” the statement read.

Altman, who had previously been asked to voluntarily step down from his post as pastor at St. James the Less Catholic Church, was ultimately reluctantly removed from his post. He had received repeated warnings about his “confrontational and ineffective” actions, which had won him national attention in recent months.

Altman became well known to far-right Christians after appearing in a video preaching, “You can’t be a Catholic and be a Democrat. Period.”

“Repent of your support for this party or face the fires of hell,” he said. Altman also insulted immigrants to the United States in the same video.

After his prayer to the CPAC audience, Altman later returned to the stage to answer questions about faith and society.

Newsweek has contacted St. James the Less Catholic Church for comment.

