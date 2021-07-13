Xi Jinping calls Barbados China’s “good friend, good partner”

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Barbados a good friend, partner of China on Tuesday in a phone call with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Xi praised the high-level exchanges and productive cooperation between the two countries over the past 44 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Noting that Barbados needs help during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said China, as a friend of the country, will step up cooperation on vaccines and healthcare to help the country win the fight against the virus.

Stressing that China and Barbados are committed to their people-centered development strategy, Xi said China is ready to strengthen governance exchanges and expand cooperation in areas such as infrastructure to take bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

China will continue to offer assistance to the best of its ability for Barbados’ national development, Xi pledged, calling on the two sides to strengthen coordination in international affairs and work together to defend the common interests of the countries. in development.

China is ready to advance cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Barbados as well as with other countries in the Caribbean region, said Xi, who hopes that the country is actively engaged in promoting China’s ties and cooperation with the Caribbean Community and with the Caribbean Community. Latin American countries as a whole.

The Barbadian side is happy to have friends like China, Mottley said, adding that his country is willing to strengthen bilateral practical cooperation and multilateral communication with China.

The Barbadian prime minister also called for promoting Barbados-China relations and Latin America-China relations.

She also spoke out against the politicization of COVID-19 origin tracing and appreciated China’s positive contribution to promoting equitable vaccine distribution in developing countries.