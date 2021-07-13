Manika Batra: Manika Batra tells PM Modi her inspiration for wearing Indian tricolor nail paint while playing





Manika Batra revealed her inspiration behind the tricolor nail paint in an interaction with PM Modi. | Photo credit: AP Highlights Tabe tennis ace Manika Batra interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Olympic athletes on Tuesday PM Modi asked Manika Batra about the inspiration behind her idea of ​​wearing tricolor nail paint while playing Manika Batra to compete in women’s singles and mixed doubles in table tennis at Tokyo Games Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the Indian Olympic contingent on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Tokyo Games. In a special interaction, PM Modi wished the athletes good luck and motivated them to give their best in the upcoming Games while encouraging them to share their respective stories of struggles and hardships during the session. PM Modi also interacted with table tennis star Manika Batra and asked her for inspiration behind her idea of ​​wearing tricolor nail paint on her nails while playing. Batra has revealed that she enjoys keeping a symbol of India close to her while representing the country internationally. Batra has been spotted wearing tricolor nail paint on several occasions while playing for the country. “I’ve seen you sometimes spot tricolor nail paint on your hand as you play. Please share the inspiration behind that with us,” PM Modi asked the table tennis ace. “When I serve I see my left hand and I see the Indian flag on my fingernails which inspires me. Whenever I play for the country I try to keep a symbol of the country close to me that way “Batra told Prime Minister Modi. Manika qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics during the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Doha in March this year. She will compete in the women’s singles and mixed doubles events at the Olympic Games. Manika will partner with veteran Sharath Kamal in mixed doubles. The duo will be one of India’s brightest medal hopefuls at the Games this year. Batra is the poster boy for Indian table tennis. She rose to fame after winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. She followed with a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the 2018 Asian Games. She will aim for glory at the Tokyo Olympics this year. year. Batra thanked PM Modi for interacting with the athletes ahead of the Olympics and encouraging them to give their best at the Games. “I felt great when our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji interacted with all of us. It was a very good initiative and motivated all the athletes. With the Olympics approaching, that’s all we needed. because we are nervous and under pressure. I am really grateful to our Prime Minister for interacting with all of us. I would also like to thank the Indian government and I will do my best for our country, “she told ANI .

