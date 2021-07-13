Video shows Addison Rae greeting Donald Trump at UFC 246





Addison Rae has already taken a bit of heat for accepting a reporter job at UFC 264 over the weekend, but people still have more questions after a video of her doing all she can is released. to meet former President Donald Trump during the event.

In a video posted by popular YouTube vloggers The Nelk Boys, Trump can be seen walking into the arena and sitting directly in front of internet personalities. To their left is Rae, who towards the end of their video, mistakenly titled Donald Trump Is Smashing Addison Rae, can be seen rising from his seat and slapping the former president on the shoulder.

Hi, she said. I am Addison. Nice to meet you, I must say hello to you.

While it’s unclear what Trump said in response, or how anyone could approach a former president and clap him on the shoulder without too much hassle from the Secret Service, Trump didn’t seem bothered by the fame of it. ‘Internet. Nelk’s boys who met Trump themselves and apparently got emotional right after, also made inappropriate comments about the nature of Addisons’ meeting with Trump.

After the meeting was posted on Tuesday morning, people wondered why Rae would address a president whom she had previously gone out of her way to deny her support. The video comes months after Rae was called to TikTok for allegedly being a registered Republican, which she denied, and after clarifying that an alleged Trump flag in her bedroom was actually something completely different.

Either way, Rae had the expected backlash from his camaraderie with the former president. Check out some notable reactions below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/addison-rae-greeting-donald-trump-ufc-246-video-reactions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos