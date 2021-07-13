Jokowi is accused of taking illustrations in Turkish media, this is the clarification of the image creator





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Recently, an illustrative photo uploaded by President Joko Widodo received the spotlight from netizens in the Twitter world because it is similar to one of the mass media in Turkey. The illustrator or creator of images finally gave details. Around this time, Jokowi uploaded a photo of an illustration of a masked person holding a kerosene lamp with the condition of the Covid-19 virus. The image is accompanied by the caption “Always, always!”. Because the illustrative photos uploaded by President Jokowi are very similar to the illustrations in Turkish media, internet users are also animating the upload. This pandemic is not over. The Covid-19 virus is still all around us and invisible. Never let go of your guard. Always wear a mask, keep your distance, avoid crowds, and don’t leave the house if there is no urgent need. pic.twitter.com/qBYlmKoPqw – Joko Widodo (@jokowi) July 12, 2021 The president uploaded an illustrated photo on July 12, 2021, while Turkish media uploaded it first, which was November 5, 2020. However, the photo is almost the same as the one Jokowi uploaded. , the only difference being the background of the photo. . However, the owner of the @BossTemlen Twitter account tweeted, attaching two photos. In the first photo, we can see that the illustration photo was first uploaded by the Instagram account @qomikin or Faris Saputra on August 17, 2020. I removed the teasing, whoever has the job quit and that’s okay, he said thanks dude @qomikin ! Congratulations on your work, the president posted it, keep up the good work! pic.twitter.com/gzructjdyp – King Purwa (@BossTemlen) July 12, 2021 The illustrative photo has been uploaded by adding a description of opening an order for diving masks. The numerous responses of Internet users concerning the illustrated photo made the illustrator speak. With the same account name, @qomikin or Faris Saputra, said that several works have been sold in the market. “It’s okay, mas, maybe he and the team bought it, because indeed some of our works are sold in the market,” @qomikin tweeted. Watch the selected videos below: Discover more news on the topic of this article, here: Jokowi Covid-19 quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kabar24.bisnis.com/read/20210713/15/1417377/heboh-jokowi-dituding-ambil-ilustrasi-media-turki-ini-klarifikasi-pembuat-gambar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos