Widodo wants all athletes to be vaccinated before Papua PON





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked relevant agencies to vaccinate all athletes and officials participating in the 2021 Papua PON National Games and Para National Games (Peparnas) by October this year. "In addition to athletes and officials, residents living near all multi-sport event venues and athlete villages should also be vaccinated," Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said on Tuesday. Speaking at an online press conference shortly after attending a closed cabinet meeting with the president, Amali said mass vaccination campaigns for targeted recipients should be stepped up. To this end, mass vaccinations will be stepped up in Papua province to meet the government's goal of vaccinating all targeted recipients by August 2021, he informed. The 2021 Papua National PON Games are scheduled to take place from October 2 to 15 this year, while the National Para Games (Peparnas) will be held from November 2 to 15, he added. Amali added that according to reports he has received so far, all athletes, coaches, officials and support staff from the 33 provinces participating in this year's multisport events have been vaccinated. Asked about the possibility for sports fans to physically attend the two multisport events, he said the government will make a decision on this in September this year. The Indonesian government had previously hinted that it plans to move forward with the planned convening of the two events despite the country grappling with an increase in COVID-19 cases. In recent weeks, Jakarta, Papua, West Papua and several other Indonesian provinces have struggled to cope with a severe second wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant of the virus. Despite the alarming resurgence of COVID-19 cases, which has forced the government to impose emergency restrictions on public activities for 18 days from July 3, 2021 in Java and Bali, preparations for Papua's sporting events are underway. are being prosecuted. Commander of Regional Military Command XVII / Cenderawasih, Major General. Ignatius Yogo Triyono, recently visited Timika, the capital of Mimika district, to review the construction of the facilities for the two multi-sport events. Timika has been selected as one of the co-organizers of the PON National Games in addition to the city of Jayapura and the districts of Jayapura and Merauke.

