Warsaw “loyally supports” Turkey’s EU membership (Polish envoy)





Poland’s envoy to Turkey said Warsaw supports Turkey’s accession to the EU. “Poland loyally supports Turkey’s EU membership, just as Turkey has supported Poland’s NATO membership. We are not afraid of Turkey, it is a great European nation. and its place is in the EU, “Jakub Kumoch told Anadolu news agency in an interview before leaving. Ankara at the end of his term. Noting that Turkey and Poland, with a size of their economies and a population of over 120 million, were several times the size of many countries, he said: “If Turkey was a member of the EU , it would be one of the greatest powers to decide the future of the union. “ Kumoch said he was ambassador at a time when Turkey and Poland “understood the importance of each other”, noting that during his tenure he had scheduled visits to Ankara by Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as the country of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. “There will be new visits. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be visiting Poland soon,” he said. “This is very important because we have to see ourselves as major partners in Europe.” Bilateral trade between the two countries is “less than it should be,” Kumoch said, adding that they were determined to further develop the trade relationship. Regarding the purchase of Turkish drones by Warsaw at the end of May, the ambassador said that the Polish army had assessed the aircraft as “necessary, good and technologically advanced”. He added that cooperation will continue between the two nations, not only with purchases of new defense technologies, but also with joint development and production. Kumoch said he studied Turkology at the University of Warsaw. “At that time, I did not know that I would not only work in this field for a large part of my life, but also contribute to the development of Poland-Turkey relations.” “For a Turkologist, the peak of his career is to be an ambassador to Turkey,” he continued. “So it’s a great honor for me personally.” He said he plans to leave Turkey after his term as envoy ends, but that his wife, who serves as consul, and their children will continue to stay. Kumoch said: “Diplomats come and go, but the cause remains. Our cause is to elevate the relations between Poland and Turkey to a higher level.” * Written by Beyza Binnur Donmez

