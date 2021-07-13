Yes, Donald Trump’s last days in power were even worse than previously thought





And yet, even in the midst of these wild final days, there was a feeling that as bad as anything we could see, there was even worse things going on behind closed doors that would not be made public until Trump left. his duties, and the real report digging began.

All three books focus on Trump’s last year in office. And all three present what can only be described as a terrifying image of a president consumed with personal hatred and unwilling to even consider the limits his predecessors set for themselves during their tenure.

The stories that have already emerged paint a frightening picture. Trump calling for the execution of whoever disclosed he was taken to the White House bunker as Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the streets of Washington in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020. His volcanic reaction when Arizona was called out for Joe Biden on election night. Trump rages against then Attorney General Bill Barr over voter fraud (non-existent). A screaming match between Trump and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley over the appropriate response to the BLM protests that engulfed the country in the summer of 2020.

There are more stories that have emerged from these books. And there will be even more once readers – and reporters – get their hands on the hard copies and are able to dig into Trump’s last days on their own.

But these stories also present a problem: each one is, yes, appalling. But the nature of our news cycle is such that even as I was writing this article, I was having trouble remembering the individual stories that had already come out of the books.

The stories that come out of these books – published to generate excitement and, more importantly, pre-release sales – tend to be fleeting, brilliant for a brief moment when the political world looks at them but quickly. disappearing into the immensity of our larger information consumption.

This is why it is important not to get too carried away with any revelation that has or will come out of these books and instead take a step back and see the larger reality that is painted here.

And that reality is this:

* Faced with a public health crisis unique in a century, Donald Trump not only dramatically mismanaged some basics (rapid tests for Covid-19, mask wearing), but also worked actively to undermine public confidence in the very doctors, epidemiologists, and public health experts who worked to keep Americans safe.

* Unable to accept that he lost the election, Trump sought to use the official powers of the government – including the Justice Department – to try to find nonexistent evidence of fraud. It created an environment in which a large number of Americans believed this big lie about the election and not only incited the January 6 crowd but also stood still for hours as they ransacked the Capitol.

* Trump, who repeatedly told crowds during the campaign that he had done more for black people than any president since Abraham Lincoln, failed to grasp the gravity or the goals of the Black Lives Matter protests. He viewed the racial justice protests as nothing more than an uprising against HIM – and tried to force the military to deploy to states where marches were most prevalent.

He is, in short, a man profoundly unfit for the presidency. (This is not a partisan statement. It is a statement of fact based on the clear portrait we have of how Trump behaved in the most powerful office in the country.) A man who by his inability to understand the sanctity of the office he held, threatened to destroy that sanctity for those who would follow him to the White House. And a man who was, without a doubt, an active danger to every American – whether supporting him or opposing him.

THAT must be the take-away point of these books. It is the forest through the trees. And that’s the truth voters need to hear if and when Trump tries to reclaim the presidency in 2024.

