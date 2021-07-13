Pakistan Arrests Five Chinese Trawlers For Suspected Illegal Fishing | Pakistan





Pakistan has arrested five Chinese trawlers suspected of illegal fishing near its strategic port city of Gwadar, as a wave of protests swept through the region led by fishermen worried about losing control of their fishing grounds to China.

The Chinese trawlers, laden with fish, were arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Safety Agency (PMSA), which has opened an investigation into their suspicious presence in Gwadar, where China has built a deep-water port as part of its global belt and road initiative.

Hundreds of fishermen have rallied against Chinese trawlers since last week, accusing them of fishing in Pakistani waters and returning the catch to China.

A group of local authorities and fishermen visited one of the Chinese trawlers on Sunday to determine whether its fish had been caught in provincial waters. Fishermen believe the Chinese trawler caught fish off the Gwadar coast, said Khudadad Waju, chairman of the Fisherfolk Alliance Gwadar. They are visiting other Chinese trawlers today to learn more. We demand that these fish be auctioned in Gwadar and not taken to China.

Akbar Raess, 70, has been a fisherman for five decades. For centuries we have been fishing here. My grandfather was a fisherman and my children are also fishermen. This sea gives us life. Chinese trawlers are there to end our lives. We will protest against them until the government stops granting them fishing rights, Raees said.

Gwadar Port is considered the gateway to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multi-billion dollar Chinese megaproject that invests in Pakistan as part of the Beijing Belt and Highway Initiative as part of global infrastructure projects. In 2017, Pakistan ceded control of the port of Gwadars to a Chinese state-owned company, China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC), under a 40-year lease.

Before the start of the CPEC and the port of Gwadar [deal], we were told it would change our lives by bringing us development and jobs, said Raees. But we are losing our livelihoods and the sea.

Younas Anwar, a fisherman and general secretary of Fisherfolk Alliance Gwadar, said the development of the port has led to local fishermen being excluded from their traditional fishing grounds. We are not allowed to fish there for safety reasons, he said.

Waju said concerns were raised last year when 20 Chinese deep-sea trawlers arrived in the port of Karachi to fish in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

We expressed our fears to the President of COPHC and other Chinese authorities a year ago in Karachi that if Chinese trawlers were allowed to enter Balochistan it would harm our livelihoods, but we were reassured that that wouldn’t happen, Waju said.

Zhang Bao Zhong, chairman of COPHC, denied that the detained Chinese trawlers were fishing in Gwadar, saying they were safe from a storm.

Fishing boats at anchor in Gwadar [called] to protect yourself from the monsoon of [the] Indian Ocean and followed the rules of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). There are currently no foreign fishing companies, including Chinese ones, and no fishing companies will be allowed to fish in Pakistani waters in the future, Zhong told the Guardian.

Local fishermen said this explanation was not credible. Initially, the government was silent on the issue, but later in a statement the trawlers claimed they had been caught in a storm and were taking refuge.

Anwar said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Gwadar on July 5, he assured residents that no Chinese trawler had been licensed to fish within the 12 nautical mile limit. But other reports suggest that around 100 Chinese trawlers have obtained licenses.

Tahir Bizinjo, a senator from Balochistan whose National Party has protested against Chinese trawlers, said the government now denies issuing licenses because the protests are causing political heat.

He told the Senate that the presence of Chinese trawlers in Gwadar shows that the government has indeed granted them fishing rights.

The government must stop entertaining Chinese trawlers. Trawlers not only wreck the livelihoods of native fishermen, but they also destroy marine ecology, the environment and wipe out seafood, Bizinjo told the Senate.

According to documents seen by the Guardian, a Senate standing committee following Bizinjos’ remarks confirmed that Chinese ships had not requested permission to enter Pakistani waters and had failed to respond to mandatory calls to very high frequency and louder. It should be checked if there has been bad weather conditions as claimed [the] Chinese fishing vessels.

